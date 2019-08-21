WISCONSIN DELLS -- Last season, Portage’s Sophie Denure suffered heartbreak when her sophomore season ended after a rough stretch of holes on the back nine at the sectional meet led to her missing out on a chance to play at the WIAA State Girls Golf Championships.
If Denure can play like she did at Wednesday’s Wisconsin Dells Invitational, all season long, her junior season will likely end much better.
Led by her 2-over-par 38 on the back nine, Denure shot a 7-over-par 78 at the Coldwater Canyon Golf Course, finishing in first place in Division 2, three shots ahead of Arcadia’s Rylee Haines.
"Sophie played the best round of golf that I have ever seen her play,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “She has been swinging well in practice, but today was just awesome. She was extremely focused. You could just tell she wouldn't hit a shot until she took in all the variables and committed to her shot. Mentally, she was in a zone and she executed even better."
After shooting a 40 on the first nine, Denure caught fire on the longer, but more open back nine at Coldwater Canyon. She hit seven of the nine greens in regulation on the back nine, and was just off the fringe on the two greens she missed.
"She was in total control of her game today, and she played with tremendous confidence,” Carlson said. “What a way to start the year."
Denure’s round helped Portage finish third in Division 2 with a 382. Host Wisconsin Dells easily won Division 2 with a 362. Arcadia was second, one shot ahead of Portage, with a 381.
Denure’s younger sister -- freshman Ella Denure -- had Portage’s second lowest score of the day, shooting a 21-over 92.
Ella Denure had an up-and-down start to her round. After opening with a triple bogey and a double bogey, she went par-birdie-birdie on her next three holes.
"Ella really played better than her score showed,” Carlson said. “She had a rough start and had some tough stretches, but I was really proud of the way she battled back. It will be fun to watch her continue to learn to score each time out on the course. She hit a lot of good shots today."
Portage’s next best score came from junior Hanna Garetson, who shot a 99. It was the first individual stroke play competition for Garetson, who is out for golf for the first time.
“She really plays consistent and keeps the ball in play,” Carlson said of Garetson. “She also has a super positive attitude and that is so important on the course."
Rounding out Portage’s varsity scores on Wednesday were Rachel Hepler and Elizabeth Fick, who both shot 113.
Portage also had Katelyn Williams and Hannah Ness play in the tournament as individuals. Williams shot a 108, while Ness scored 115. Both golfers, along with Fick, shot career-best 18-hole scores.
"Overall this was a very nice performance as a team,” Carlson said. “We had fun, learned a lot, and really helped us measure where we are at. I'm really proud of these girls. They have come a long way, and the overall improvement of the team has given us depth and made us much more competitive."
