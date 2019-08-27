The Portage girls golf team struggled to find its groove on Tuesday, shooting a 424 and finishing in fifth place at the 13-team Baraboo Invitational at the Baraboo Country Club.
Portage was led by junior Sophie Denure, who shot an 18-over-par 90 to finish in fifth place out of 68 golfers. She finished 15 shots behind Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski, who won the meet with a 3-over-par 74.
The result was disappointing for Denure, who just a six days earlier shot a 78 to finish in first place in Division 2 at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course.
Portage coach Ed Carlson gave credit to Denure for finishing her round strong after a rough opening stretch.
"She was not very sharp today, but she showed a spark at the finish even though she didn't have her best stuff,” Carlson said. “That is the sign of a player that is really growing confidence in her ability."
Portage’s second-best score on Tuesday was a 105 from freshman Ella Denure, Sophie's sister. The other two scores that counted for the Warriors were a 112 from Hanna Garetson and a 117 from Rachel Hepler.
"The course was really playing tough today, and we made it even more difficult by putting ourselves in a lot of spots where it was hard to recover,” Carlson said. "We have been stressing 'bounce back' and today our mentality just wasn't quite there and we magnified our mistakes."
Portage won’t have to wait long to put Tuesday’s round behind it. The Warriors play host at the Portage Invitational on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Portage Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)