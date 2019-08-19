Playing in their second scramble-format meet of the season, the Portage girls golf team finished one shot of first place at the Stoughton Scramble on Monday, settling for third place overall with a 4-under-par 66.
The Portage Black team, which consisted of Sophine Denure, Ella Denure, Elizabeth Fick, Hanna Garetson and Katelyn Williams, carded six birdies on the day, putting themselves in contention for the championship.
“Six birdies is quite a few in a round,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “We gave it a run to win the tournament, but in the end our two bogies just cost us. They usually do in a scramble."
Carlson said The Portage Black squad used superior ball striking to get in good position.
"We really hit the ball well off the tee, and that produced a lot of birdie opportunities,” Carlson said, “especially on the back nine.
“Every player contributed and that is what it takes to put together a solid score in a scramble format."
Portage had a second team compete in Stoughton on Monday. The all-senior Portage Orange squad of Rachel Hepler, Divya Van Pietersom, Hannah Ness and Gracie Kohn finished in 12th place with a 9-over-par 79.
The Warriors will return to action for its first individual stroke-play event of the season when they compete in the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Wednesday at the Coldwater Canyon Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
