PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Sophie Denure earns 2-shot victory at Baraboo Invite

Portage senior Sophie Denure added to her already impressive golf resume, shooting a 16-over-par 88 to earn a two-shot victory over Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson for the overall championship at the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday.

Denure used a strong finish to seal the victory. She birdied two of the final four holes she played — the par-5 12th and the par-5 14th — to hold on for the narrow victory at the Baraboo Country Club. Her score helped Portage finish in second place overall with a 403, which was just nine shots back of Baraboo, who won the meet with a 394.

Portage coach Ed Carlson said Denure did what she had to do to get the victory.

“Sophie really struck the ball well off the tee, and her irons were solid as well,” Carlson said. “I was impressed how she made adjustments throughout the round. That is a sign of a good player.”

Portage was the only squad at the eight-team meet to put three golfers in the top 10. Portage sophomore Ella Denure was seventh overall with a 27-over 99, while junior Elizabeth Fick was ninth with a 31-over 103.

The round for Fick tied her personal best 18-hole score. Carlson said both Ella Denure and Fick were on top of their game.