PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Sophie Denure earns 2-shot victory at Baraboo Invite

Portage senior Sophie Denure added to her already impressive golf resume, shooting a 16-over-par 88 to earn a two-shot victory over Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson for the overall championship at the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday.
Denure used a strong finish to seal the victory. She birdied two of the final four holes she played — the par-5 12th and the par-5 14th — to hold on for the narrow victory at the Baraboo Country Club. Her score helped Portage finish in second place overall with a 403, which was just nine shots back of Baraboo, who won the meet with a 394.
Portage coach Ed Carlson said Denure did what she had to do to get the victory.
“Sophie really struck the ball well off the tee, and her irons were solid as well,” Carlson said. “I was impressed how she made adjustments throughout the round. That is a sign of a good player.”
Portage was the only squad at the eight-team meet to put three golfers in the top 10. Portage sophomore Ella Denure was seventh overall with a 27-over 99, while junior Elizabeth Fick was ninth with a 31-over 103.
The round for Fick tied her personal best 18-hole score. Carlson said both Ella Denure and Fick were on top of their game.
“Ella and Elizabeth both played better than I have ever seen them play,” Carlson said. “They were rarely in trouble, and really did a great job keeping the ball in play. There were some struggles on and around the greens, but overall I am not sure they realize they played as well as they did.”
Rounding out Portage’s scores at the meet, which allowed just four players per team, was senior Maddie Mumm with a 113.
It was another solid showing for Portage. The Warriors also finished second at the Wisconsin Dells Scramble last Thursday.
“I was extremely pleased with the way the girls really continued to push forward even when things were not going their way,” Carlson said. “We struggled at times, but they never gave up. Baraboo Country Club can really play tough, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they handled themselves.”
Portage won’t have to wait long to return to action. The Warriors are hosting the Portage Invitational on Wednesday at the Portage Country Club. Teams will tee off at the eight-team meet at 9 a.m. Teams will play in their own groups. The Portage varsity group will go off on the first hole, while Portage junior varsity squad will open on the third hole.
Other teams playing include Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, DeForest, Osseo-Fairchild and Fort Atkinson.
Team scores: Baraboo Gold 394, Portage 403, Reedsburg A 409, Fort Atkinson 438, Wisconsin Dells 446, Tomah 473, Baraboo Blue 503, Reedsburg B 516.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Sophie Denure, Port, 88; 2, Ashleigh Johnson, Reed, 90; 3, Natalie Crammer, FA, 92; 4, Caroline Lewison, Bar, 92; 5, Kayla Capener, Bar, 92; 6, Grace Benish, Reed, 95; 7, Ella Denure, Port, 99; 8, Kayla Gray, WD, 100; 9, Elizabeth Fick, Port, 103; 10, Brooke Leibman, FA, 103.
Baraboo Gold — Caroline Lewison 92, Kayla Capener 92, Sadie Schlender 105, Meg Turkington 105. Portage — Sophie Denure 88, Ella Denure 93, Elizabeth Fick 103, Maddie Mumm 113. Reedsburg A — Ashleigh Johnson 90, Grace Benish 95, Elizabeth Carey 106, Lily McPherson 118. Wisconsin Dells — Kayla Gray 100, Libby Walker 109, Gracie Walker 114, Lauren Eck 123. Baraboo Blue — Tierney Becker 119, Macey Henry 119, Gaby Jurvelin 123, Katie Gruber 142. Reedsburg B — Sienna Gronley 115, Madison Monte 118, Emma Timlin 138, Arianna Noga 145. At Baraboo Country Club, par 72.
