Reedsburg takes fourth at Stoughton scramble
In Reedsburg’s second scramble-format event of the young season, the Beavers placed fourth overall.
The Reedsburg team of Anna Krieski, Ashley Krieski, Kaitlyn Brunken, Grace Benish and Ashleigh Johnson shot a 65 to come in fourth of the 13 teams competing at the Stoughton Scramble Monday, August 19 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Stoughton and Baraboo both carded a 65 at the par-70 course to tie for the best score of the day. Stoughton won the event via a scorecard playoff.
Unlike a sudden-death playoff, where additional holes are played to determine a winner, a scorecard playoff determines a winner based on which player or team shot a better score on the back nine. In this case, it gave the win to host Stoughton.
The Portage Black team finished one shot out of first with a 66. Reedsburg followed in fourth with a 67. Wisconsin Dells was fifth at 68. Monona Grove and Watertown all shot a 72 to tie for sixth. Mount Horeb and Lancaster tied for ninth by shooting a 74. Fort Atkinson came in 11th at 75, the Portage Orange team was 12th at 79 and DeForest wound up in 13th with an 80.
STOUGHTON SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Stoughton 65 (scorecard playoff); Baraboo 65; Portage (A) 66; Reedsburg 67; Wisconsin Dells 68; Monona Grove 72; Oregon 72; Watertown 72; Mount Horeb 74; Lancaster 74; Fort Atkinson 75; Portage (B) 79; DeForest 80. At Coachman’s Golf Resort, par 70.
Krieski sisters third
at Reedsburg scrambleIn Reedsburg’s first golf meet of the 2019 season (and Reedsburg High School’s first sporting event of the 2019 fall sports season), sisters Anna and Ashley Krieski put forth a very strong showing.
The Krieski sisters shot a 77 to place third overall at the Reedsburg Scramble Friday, August 16 at Reedsburg Country Club. A total of 34 duos and two trios competed at the scramble. Team scores were determined by combining a team’s best three duo scores.
The Reedsburg Navy team placed first overall with a combined score of 255, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Prescott. The Krieski sisters shot a 77 for the Reedsburg Navy team while the teams of Grace Benish and Kaitlyn Brunken and Ashleigh Johnson and Lily McPherson each carded an 89.
For the Reedsburg White team, Grace Meyer and Abby Kroger shot a 106; Kelcey and Katelyn Clark carded a 115; and Ashley Rockweiler, Lauren Van Meeteran and Jordann Meinhardt finished with a 124. For the Reedsburg Red team, Elizabeth Carey and Madison Monte carded a 111 while Sienna Gronley and Sykora Stanek finished with a 129.
Prescott’s Alexis Fredericks and Ava Salay took first overall with a nice round of 69, Baraboo’s Carly Moon and Adele Griffin came in second at 76, the Krieski sisters followed in third with a 77, DeForest’s Taryn Endres and Lexi Scheuerell shot an 80 to take fourth and Waunakee’s Natalie Hoege and Gabby Ziegler were right behind in fifth with an 81.
Baraboo’s Sadie Schlender and Caroline Lewison were sixth with an 83. A couple of Portage duos each shot an 84 to tie for seventh: Sophie Denure and Elizabeth Fick and Ella Denure and Hanna Garretson. Kayla Gray and Riley Lange of Wisconsin Dells came in ninth at 85 and Lancaster’s Morgan Cooley and Sarah Farrey shot an 86 to follow in 10th.
REEDSBURG SCRAMBLE
Team scores (three teams of two players each): Reedsburg A 255, Prescott 262, Wisconsin Dells 263, Portage 270, Waunakee 271, Baraboo 275, DeForest 280, Wisconsin Rapids 293, Lancaster 339, Reedsburg B 345, Prairie du Chien incomplete, Reedsburg C incomplete.
Top 10 pairs — 1, Fredericks/Salay, Prescott, 69; 2, Moon/Griffin, Baraboo, 76; 3, An. Krieski/As. Krieski, Reedsburg, 77; 4, Endres/Scheuerell, DeForest, 80; 5, Hoege/Ziegler, Waunakee, 81; 6, Schlender/Lewison, Baraboo, 83; 7, S. Denure/Fick, Portage, 84; 8, E. Denure/Garretson, Portage, 84; 9, Gray/Lange, Wisconsin Dells, 85; 10, Cooley/Farrey, Lancaster, 86.
At Reedsburg CC, par 72.
