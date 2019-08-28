Everything came together for the Beavers in a first-place showing in Baraboo.
Reedsburg posted a winning score of 372 to finish first overall on a partly cloudy, slightly windy day at the Baraboo Invitational Tuesday, August 27 at Baraboo Country Club. Reedsburg head coach Jesse Monte noted that it was the Beavers’ first win in an invitational event.
Each team’s best four scores were counted toward the team total. The Beavers had five golfers at the meet, with four of them winding up in the top 10. Anna Krieski placed third overall with an 85, Ashley Krieski was sixth at 93, Kaitlyn Brunken fired a 95 to place eighth and Ashleigh Johnson tied for ninth with a 99. Grace Benish wasn’t far behind, tying for 12th after carding a 101.
Overall among individuals, Stoughton occupied the top two positions. Caylie Kotlowski placed first overall after carding a 75 and Myranda Kotlowski followed in second with a 77. Anna Krieski took third, Baraboo’s Carly Moon was fourth at 88 and Portage’s Sophie Denure followed in fifth at 90.
Ashley Krieski came in sixth overall, DeForest’s Taryn Endres fired a 94 to take seventh, Brunken followed in eighth and Johnson and Oshkosh North’s Grace Miller rounded out the top 10 by tying for ninth at 99.
Among team scores, Reedsburg was first at 372, Stoughton followed in second at 389, DeForest recorded a 406 to come in third, the Baraboo Blue team was fourth at 415, Portage came in fifth at 424, Denmark was sixth with a 442, Fort Atkinson followed in seventh at 447, Tomah came in eighth with a 452, Oshkosh North finished at 455 to take ninth, Mount Horeb was 10th at 461, Monona Grove came in 11th with a 505, the Baraboo Gold team took 12th at 506 and Wisconsin Dells rounded things out in 13th with a 530.
