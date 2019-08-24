Reedsburg finishes fifth at Waunakee Invitational
Powered by strong showings from both Anna and Ashley Krieski, Reedsburg tallied a fifth-place finish in its second standard stroke-play invitational of the young season.
The Beavers posted a team score of 372 to finish in fifth among the 11 teams competing at the Waunakee Invitational Friday, August 23 at the Meadows of Six-Mile Creek Golf Course in Waunakee.
Among individuals, Anna Krieski tied for eighth with a score of 87 and Ashley Krieski posted an 88 to finish in a tie for 10th. Elsewhere for the Beavers, Kaitlyn Brunken shot a 98, Grace Benish followed with a 99 and Ashleigh Johnson rounded things out with a 110.
Middleton’s Glenna Sanderson took home top honors among individuals after shooting a winning score of 76. Verona’s Andrea Schleeper finished three strokes back in second with a 79. Middleton’s Kate Meier followed in third by shooting an 81. A pair of Hartland Arrowhead golfers followed: Lauren Peterson shot an 82 to take fourth and Ellie Kaiser was right behind in fifth with an 83.
Madison Memorial’s Ana Kielley came in sixth with an 85 and Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux carded an 86 to place in seventh. Anna Krieski and Middleton’s Makenzie Hodson each shot an 87 to tie for eighth place. Ashley Krieski, Madison Memorial’s Bridget McCarthy and Middleton’s Amanda Beckman all shot an 88 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th.
In team scoring, Middleton recorded a 334 to win by a healthy 19-stroke margin. Hartland Arrowhead followed in second with a 353. Madison Memorial was third with a 358, the Waunakee White team came in fourth at 365 and Reedsburg followed in fifth with a 372.
Madison West was sixth at 377, Janesville Craig came in seventh with a 382, Wisconsin Dells carded a 387 to follow in eighth, the Waunakee Purple team came in ninth at 402, Verona shot a 422 to take 10th and McFarland was 11th at 494.
Next up for the Beavers: a dual meet against DeForest Monday, August 26 at Lake Windsor Golf Club, an invitational Tuesday, August 27 at Baraboo Country Club and an invitational Wednesday, August 28 at Portage Country Club. All three events begin at 9 a.m.
Reedsburg places third at Wisconsin Dells Invitational
Following two scrambles to kick off the 2019 season, Reedsburg put forth a strong showing in its first standard stroke-play event of the year.
The Beavers posted a score of 361 to place third overall among the nine Division 1 teams competing at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational Wednesday, August 21 at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Anna Krieski led the way for Reedsburg with an 84, which left her tied for seventh overall among the individual Division 1 golfers at the meet. Elsewhere for the Beavers, Ashley Krieski and Ashleigh Johnson each shot a 90 and Kaitlyn Brunken added a 97.
Wauwatosa’s Rachel Kauflin fired a 70 to easily take home top medalist honors. Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski and Caylie Kotlowski each shot a 78 to tie for second. Following them was a pair of Tomah golfers: Brin Neumann took fourth with an 80 and Sophie Pokela followed in fifth at 82.
Green Bay Preble’s Emma Onesti carded an 83 to take sixth. Anna Krieski and DeForest’s Taryn Endres each recorded an 84 to tie for seventh. Baraboo’s Carly Moon came in ninth with an 85 and Tomah’s Sarah Peterson shot an 87 to take 10th.
In team scores, Tomah cruised to the top spot by shooting a 340. Green Bay Preble A followed in second at 354 and Reedsburg was third with a 361. Stoughton came in fourth at 374, Wauwatosa finished in fifth with a 377, DeForest shot a 382 to come in sixth, Baraboo was seventh at 407, Waunakee took eighth with a 412 and Green Bay Preble B placed ninth at 424.
Among Division 2 competitors at the meet, Portage’s Sophie Denure placed first overall after shooting a 78. Arcadia’s Rylee Haines followed in second with an 81. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek’s Ariel Heuer and Madyson Rosman each carded an 83 to tie for third. Nekoosa’s Jade Hildebrand fired an 85 to place fifth.
In Division 2 team action, Wisconsin Dells placed first overall with a 362, 19 shots ahead of runner-up Arcadia’s 381. Portage was right behind in third with a 382. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek came in fourth at 391. Black River Falls was fifth with a 436 and La Crosse Aquinas came in sixth at 512.
