PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells beats Lancaster by 3 shots

The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team got a major challenge from Lancaster at Monday’s mini meet at the Cole Acres Golf Club in Cuba City, but still emerged with a three-shot victory over the Flying Arrows.

Leading the way for the Chiefs was Kayla Gray, who fired a four-over-par 41 to win medalist honors by six shots over teammate Gracie Walker. Gray only played two of the nine holes over par, getting a double bogey on par-4 second hole, and a triple bogey on the par-5 seventh. She also birdied the par-3 sixth hole, while playing the other six holes at even par.

Walker finished second overall with her 47, finishing one shot ahead of Lancaster’s Briana Kirsch and Morgan Cooley.

Rounding out the results for Wisconsin Dells was Lauren Eck in 11th place with a 56, Olga Hernandez in 14th with a 58 and Libby Walker in 17th with a 60.

The victory was the second conference win for the Chiefs in as many mini meets this season. Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to play at the Prairie du Chien mini meet on Friday before hosting Portage for a non-conference dual at the Wild Rock Golf Club on Monday.