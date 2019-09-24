In their final tune up before the postseason, the Chiefs picked up a four-shot victory over Portage in an 18-hole, non-conference match at the Wild Rock Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Wisconsin Dells was led by Gracie Walker in the 396-400 win. Walker shot a 42 on the front nine on her way to a 19-over-par 91. Maura Alvarez had the second-best score for the Chiefs finishing with a 24-over 96. Alvarez recovered from an ugly opening hole. After posting a 10 on the par-5 first, she went on to shoot a 50 on the opening nine, followed with a 46 on the back nine.
Kayla Gray finished with a 98 for the Chiefs. She finished with the lone birdie of the day for Wisconsin Dells, as she had a 3 on the par-4 17th hole. Riley Lange rounded out the scores for the Chiefs with a 111.
The match originally had six individuals playing for each team, but the final group was unable to finish its round due to darkness. For Wisconsin Dells, those players were Molly McClyman and Libby Walker.
Wisconsin Dells competed in the SWAL/SWC Conference Meet on Wednesday. Results from that meet were not available at press time.
WISCONSIN DELLS 396, PORTAGE 400
Wisconsin Dells: Gracie Walker 91, Maura Alvarez 96, Kayla Gray 98, Riley Lange 111. Portage: Sophie Denure 89, Ella Denure 94, Rachel Hepler 105, Hanna Garetson 112. At Wild Rock G.C., par 72.
