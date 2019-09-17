The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team played in and won its fifth and final conference mini meet of the season, beating runner-up Lancaster by 34 strokes at Cole Acres in Cuba City on Monday.
The Chiefs had the only four golfers to break 50 on Monday, led by Molly McClyman, who earned medalist honors with a 43. Teammate Riley Lange was second overall with a 45, followed by Gracie Walker, who was third with a 47 and Maura Alvarez, who was fourth with a 48.
The Chiefs are now in position to win the newly-formed SWAL/SWC Conference when the league holds its conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Viroqua Hills.
Wisconsin Dells remains No. 2 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 2 rankings with 60 points. Madison Edgewood is first with 70 points, while Prescott is third with 47 points.
