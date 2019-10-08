The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team’s hopes of qualifying for the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in program history ended on Tuesday. Needing to finish second or better at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional held at the Prairie du Chien Country Club, Wisconsin Dells shot a 414 and finished in fourth place out of eight teams, putting an end to its season.
Madison Edgewood won the sectional with a 351, while Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek grabbed the second state tournament qualifying spot by shooting a 403, beating Arcadia/Independence by eight shots, and Wisconsin Dells by 11 shots.
Also advancing to the state tournament were the top three individuals not on one of the top two teams. Wisconsin Dells junior Kayla Gray came close to becoming one of those three individual state qualifiers. Gray led the Chiefs with a 25-over-par 97, finishing in 10th place overall, but she ended up two shots shy of Arcadia/Independence senior Rylee Haines, who was the final individual qualifier from the sectional after shooting a 23-over 95.
Gray was the only Wisconsin Dells golfer to break 100 on Tuesday. Senior Maura Alvarez was 17th with a 105, while junior Gracie Walker and senior Riley Lange tied for 19th, both shooting a 106. Rounding out the Wisconsin Dells results at the sectional was senior Molly McClyman, who finished 34th with a 117.
Chiefs 2nd at regionals
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Dells advanced to Tuesday’s sectional by finishing in second place at the Division 2 Madison Edgewood Sectional held Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton.
Wisconsin Dells needed to finish fourth or better to advance to the Prairie du Chien Sectional, and easily did that, shooting a 367 to finish second behind host Edgewood, who won the regional title with a 333. Cambridge finished third with a 392 while Darlington was a distant fourth with a 437.
Wisconsin Dells was led by junior Gracie Walker, who finished fourth out of 45 golfers by shooting a 15-over-par 87. That was 11 shots behind regional champion Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood, who shot a 4-over 76.
Finishing fifth overall on Wednesday for the Chiefs was senior Molly McClyman with a 17-over 89. Joining Walker and McClyman in the top 10 for the Chiefs were junior Kayla Gray, who was ninth with a 95, and senior Maura Alvarez, who finished 10th with a 96.
Finishing with the fifth score for Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday was senior Riley Lange with a 98.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)