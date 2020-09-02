PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells finishes 1st at first conference mini meete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team opened conference play in impressive fashion, finishing in first place in the first SWAL/SWC mini meet of the season at the Darlington Country Club on Friday morning.

The lady Chiefs had three individuals shoot sub-50 scores and were the only one of the six teams that could make that claim. That was good enough for Wisconsin Dells to shoot a 194 as a team, beating runner-up Lancaster by nine shots.

Leading Wisconsin Dells was Gracie Walker with a 10-over-par 45. That was good enough for second place overall among individuals, just one shot back of Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch, who earned medalist honors with a 9-over 44.

Olga Hernandez and Kayla Gray tied for fourth overall, both finishing with a 14-over 49. Libby Walker was eighth with a 16-over 51, while Lauren Eck had the fifth score for the Chiefs with a 22-over 57.

Chiefs win in Reedsburg

The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team took on Reedsburg at the Reedsburg Country Club on Tuesday and returned home with a two-shot victory over the Beavers, winning 196-198.