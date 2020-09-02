PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells finishes 1st at first conference mini meete

The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team opened conference play in impressive fashion, finishing in first place in the first SWAL/SWC mini meet of the season at the Darlington Country Club on Friday morning.
The lady Chiefs had three individuals shoot sub-50 scores and were the only one of the six teams that could make that claim. That was good enough for Wisconsin Dells to shoot a 194 as a team, beating runner-up Lancaster by nine shots.
Leading Wisconsin Dells was Gracie Walker with a 10-over-par 45. That was good enough for second place overall among individuals, just one shot back of Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch, who earned medalist honors with a 9-over 44.
Olga Hernandez and Kayla Gray tied for fourth overall, both finishing with a 14-over 49. Libby Walker was eighth with a 16-over 51, while Lauren Eck had the fifth score for the Chiefs with a 22-over 57.
Chiefs win in Reedsburg
The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team took on Reedsburg at the Reedsburg Country Club on Tuesday and returned home with a two-shot victory over the Beavers, winning 196-198.
Wisconsin Dells was led by the duo of Gracie Walker and Kayla Gray. Walker birdied the par-3 15th hole on her way to shooting a 7-over-par 43. That put Walker one shot behind Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, who won medalist honors with a 42. Gray also wasn’t far behind, shooting a 9-over-par 45.
Recording the third and fourth varsity scores for Wisconsin Dells were Libby Walker and Olga Hernandez, both finishing with rounds of 18-over 54. Lauren Eck was the fifth golfer for Wisconsin Dells with a 60.
The Wisconsin Dells junior varsity also won Tuesday’s match with Reedsburg, winning by 20 shots (221-241). Leading the Wisconsin Dells JV was Sehroob Benipal with an 8-over-par 44. The score by Benipal was the best among both team’s JV golfers, beating Reedsburg’s Lily McPherson by three shots.
Sixth at Portage Invite
The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team competed in the Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and placed in sixth place out of seven teams with a 406.
Kayla Gray led the Chiefs in Portage, finished second overall with a 16-over-par 86. Gray finished 12 shots back of Portage’s Sophie Denure, who won the overall title on her home course with a 4-over 74.
Gracie Walker also finished in the top 10 for the Chiefs, finishing ninth overall with a 26-over-par 96. Other scores for Wisconsin Dells in Portage included a 101 from Libby Walker and a 123 from Lauren Eck.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!