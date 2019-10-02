The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team took its first step towards qualifying for the WIAA State Tournament as a team for the first time in program history, finishing in second place at the Division 2 Madison Edgewood Sectional held Wednesday at the Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton.
Wisconsin Dells needed to finish fourth or better to advance to Tuesday’s Prairie du Chien Sectional, and easily did that, shooting a 367 to finish second behind host Edgewood, who won the regional title with a 333. Cambridge finished third with a 392 while Darlington was a distant fourth with a 437.
Wisconsin Dells was led by junior Gracie Walker, who finished fourth out of 45 golfers by shooting a 15-over-par 87. That was 11 shots behind regional champion Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood, who shot a 4-over 76.
Finishing fifth overall on Wednesday for the Chiefs was senior Molly McClyman with a 17-over 89. Joining Walker and McClyman in the top 10 for the Chiefs were junior Kayla Gray, who was ninth with a 95, and senior Maura Alvarez, who finished 10th with a 96.
Finishing with the fifth score for Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday was senior Riley Lange with a 98.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Dells, who is ranked second in Division 2 behind Edgewood in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, will now get ready to play in Tuesday’s Prairie du Chien Sectional. At the sectional, the top two teams and the top three individuals not on one of the top two teams will advance to play in the WIAA State Tournament, which will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14-15 at University Ridge in Madison.
DIVISION 2 MADISON EDGEWOOD REGONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 333, Wisconsin Dells 367, Cambridge 392, Darlington 437, Southwestern Co-op 440, Nekoosa 444, Lancaster 447, Edgerton 465, Prairie du Chien 473.
Medalist: Gracy Welch, ME, 76.
Wisconsin Dells: Gracie Walker 87, Molly McClyman 89, Kayla Gray 95, Maura Alvarez 96, Riley Lange 98. At Pleasant View G.C., par 72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)