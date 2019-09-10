Wisconsin Dells picked up another easy conference victory on Monday, winning the Lancaster mini meet on Monday by 48 shots (178-226) over the host Flying Arrows.
Wisconsin Dells golfers finished with the top five scores at the meet, led by Maura Alvarez, who earned medalist honors with her 4-over-par 40. Finishing second was Riley Lange with an 8-over 44. Gracie Walker, Kayla Gray and Molly McClyman all finished tied for third at 11-over 47.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Wisconsin Dells, which was ranked No. 2 in the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin Division 2 Poll this week, will next play on Monday at the Southwestern/Cuba City mini meet at Cole Acres in Cuba City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)