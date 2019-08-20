Playing in the Stoughton Scramble on Monday, the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team shot a 2-under-par 68 to finish in fifth place at the 13-team meet held at Coachman’s Golf Resort.
The Wisconsin Dells team of Maura Alvarez, Riley Lange, Kayla Gray, Gracie Walker and Lauren Eck finished just three shots behind Stoughton and Baraboo, who tied for top honors with scores of 65.
On Friday, the Chiefs opened their season at the Reedsburg Scramble. The top finish for Wisconsin Dells came from the duo of Gray and Lange, who combined to finish in ninth place out of 36 two-player teams with an 85. Other results from Wisconsin Dells included an 89 from Alvarez and Molly McClyman, and an 89 from Gracie Walker and Libby Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)