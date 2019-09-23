WISCONSIN DELLS – In its final tune-up before Wednesday’s Badger Conference Meet, the Portage girls golf team went head-to-head with Wisconsin Dells in an 18-hole, non-conference dual meet at the Wild Rock Golf Club.
Portage did get the low round of the day from junior Sophie Denure, who shot a 17-over-par 89, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory. The Chiefs, who are No. 2 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 2 rankings, had three players break 100 on their way to a 396-400 victory over the Warriors on Monday.
The meet format originally had each team playing with six players, but the final two players from each team were unable to finish their round due to darkness, so the teams instead just counted the scores from their four players that did finish.
“This was a great meet for us,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “We played a very quality opponent on an extremely demanding and challenging golf course.”
Portage freshman Ella Denure had her team’s second-lowest score and finished third overall with a 22-over 94. Portage’s other two varsity scores included a 105 from Rachel Hepler and a 112 from Hanna Garetson. Hepler had Portage’s lone birdie of the day, scoring a 3 on the par-4 second hole.
Carlson said his team’s higher scores were the result of Wild Rock’s demanding greens.
“Overall, I think our ball striking was pretty good, but we struggled on and around the greens,” Carlson said. “Wild Rock will force you to be precise in your execution in that area.”
Wisconsin Dells was led by Gracie Walker with a 19-over-par 91, followed by Maura Alvarez with a 96 and Kayla Gray with a 98.
Following Wednesday’s conference meet Portage will gear up for the Division 1 Baraboo Regional that will be played Oct. 1. It’s a loaded regional that includes top-ranked Middleton and No. 6-ranked Waunakee.
“I told the girls that we are going to have some struggles in the upcoming postseason, but it is all about how we handle the adversity,” Carlson said. “We’ve been stressing the importance of bouncing back all season. We handled that well in some situations today, but I think we lost our focus at times. This is a great learning experience for us.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 396, PORTAGE 400
Wisconsin Dells: Gracie Walker 91, Maura Alvarez 96, Kayla Gray 98, Riley Lange 111. Portage: Sophie Denure 89, Ella Denure 94, Rachel Hepler 105, Hanna Garetson 112. At Wild Rock G.C., par 72.
