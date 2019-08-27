The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team had a busy, but successful week, finishing in first place at the Wisconsin Dells Invite it hosted at Coldwater Canyon while also finishing in first place at its for two conference mini meets of the year.
Playing last Wednesday at the Dells Invite, the lady Chiefs shot a 362, which allowed them to finish in first place in Division 2, beating out runner-up Arcadia by 19 shots.
Leading Wisconsin Dells at the Dells Invite was Maura Alvarez and Kayla Gray, each shooting a 17-over-par 88, tying them for sixth place among the 41 players in the Division 2 field. Portage junior Sophie Denure finished first in Division 2 with a 7-over-par 78.
All five Wisconsin Dells golfers broke 100 at their hometown invite, as Gracie Walker had a 20-over-par 91, followed by a 95 from Molly McClyman and a 99 by Riley Lange.
Chiefs win first mini meet
This season Wisconsin Dells is playing in a newly-formed conference, along with teams from Prairie du Chien, Darlington, Lancaster and Southwestern High Schools.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Dells hosted the league’s first mini meet at Trappers Turn, where it shot a 189 and and finished in first place by 54 shots over Southwestern.
Leading Wisconsin Dells at the mini meet was the duo of Walker and Lange, as both players shot 9-over-par rounds of 45, finishing with co-medalist honors from the meet. Rounding out the Wisconsin Dells results from the meet was Alvarez with a 49, McClyman with a 50 and Gray with a 51.
Chiefs cruise in Prairie du Chien
Wisconsin Dells continued its dominance in conference mini meets, shooting a 195 at the Prairie du Chien mini meet on Monday, which was good enough to beat runner-up Lancaster by 42 shots.
Leading Wisconsin Dells and finishing with medalist honors at the Prairie du Chien Country Club was Lange, who shot a 46, while Walker finished second overall with a 47. Alvarez and Gray tied for fourth overall, both shooting 51, while McClyman had a 53.
Dells finishes 8th in Waunakee
The Chiefs saw a competition upgrade when it played in the Waunakee Invitational on Friday at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek, but still did alright, finishing in eighth place at the 12-team meet, which was made up of mostly Division 1 programs.
Leading Wisconsin Dells at the meet was Walker with a 19-over-par 91. Walker’s score was good enough to put her in 18th place overall. Middleton’s Glenna Sanderson won the meet with a 4-over 76.
Finishing behind Walker for the Chiefs was Gray and McClyman with rounds of 98, Lange with a 100 and Alvarez with a 104.
Chiefs 3rd in Holmen
Playing in the Holmen Invitational at Drugan’s Castle Mound on Tuesday, Wisconsin Dells shot a 349 and finished in third place at the 10-team meet. The Chiefs finished eight shots behind runner-up Onalaska, and were 27 shots behind meet-champion Tomah.
Leading Wisconsin Dells and finishing in 10th place overall in Holmen was Walker, who finished with a 15-over-par 86. Walker was especially hot on the front nine – carding back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes – on her way to shooting a 4-over 39 on the opening nine. Osseo-Fairchild’s Ariel Heuer won the meet with a 3-over 74.
Alvarez and Lange both shot 87 for Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday. Alvarez carded a pair of birdies on her round, while Lange had one. McClyman finished with an 89 and Gray had a 96.
