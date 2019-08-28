PORTAGE – The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team continued to flex its muscles this season at the Portage Invitational on Wednesday. Behind an 18-over-par 88 by Molly McClyman, the lady Chiefs shot a 364 to finish in second place at the 10-team meet at the Portage Country Club.
The 364 for Wisconsin Dells was second to only Waunakee, who beat the Chiefs by 10 shots to finish with the team title. But Wisconsin Dells still beat Reedsburg by three shots, topped Stoughton by 12 strokes and host Portage by 21 shots.
Wisconsin Dells and Waunakee were the only two teams to have their top four golfers all break 100. McClyman led the way, finishing eighth overall with her 88, 16 shots behind Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski, who was the individual medalist with a 2-over-par 70.
Riley Lange had the second lowest score for the Chiefs, as she finished tied for 12th with a 20-over-par 90. Next was Gracie Walker and Maura Alvarez, who finished tied for 16th place with a 23-over-par 93.
