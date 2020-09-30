PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells repeats as SWAL/SWC champs

For the second straight season, the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team is the class of the SWAL/SWC Conference.
Following its first mini-meet loss of the season, the Chiefs convincingly won the conference meet at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Sept. 23 before winning the Lancaster mini-meet on Monday to score a league-high 31 points. The Flying Arrows were a close second with 26 points, while Darlington finished a distant third with 15.
At the SWAL/SWC meet, Wisconsin Dells seniors Kayla Gray and Gracie Walker finished second and third to lead the Chiefs to victory. Wisconsin Dells’ score of 393 was well in front of the Flying Arrows (419) as Lancaster’s Morgan Cooley earned medalist honors with 15-over-par 72.
Gray and Walker were right behind Cooley however, as they shot a 19-over-91 and 23-over-par 95, respectively, to earn silver and bronze. Both girls got off to tough starts, as Gray shot a 49 and Walker a 48 on the front nine, with each carding a triple bogey.
The duo turned things on over the back half however, especially Gray, as she shaved off seven strokes heading into the clubhouse. Gray finished her back half with a pair of pars and a birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Walker also played well on the back half, trimming off a stroke with nothing higher than a double bogey. Behind the team’s top duo, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Libby Walker and freshman Madchen Ewig played in near lockstep, shooting a 103 and 104 respectively.
Like Gray, Libby Walker took advantage of the back half, taking off 7 strokes, including a par on the par-4 12th. Ewig thrived on the front with a 48, including pars on the par-4 2nd and 7th holes, but struggled on the back nine, shooting a 56.
Rounding out the Chiefs was junior Lauren Eck, who shot a 110.
Chiefs lock down title at Lancaster
Needing a win to ensure its second straight conference title, Wisconsin Dells did just that by winning the final league mini-meet of the season on Monday at Lancaster Country Club.
Again the Chiefs were pushed by the Flying Arrows, but they were able to come out on top with a 181, 12 strokes in front of the hosts. Gray earned medalist honors for Wisconsin Dells as she shot one of her best nine-hole rounds of the season with a 5-over-par 40.
Gray carded a birdie on the par-4 11th hole and four pars over her first seven holes, only to be undone by a double bogey and triple bogey to close out her round. Right behind Gray was Gracie Walker, who finished second overall with an 8-over-par 43.
Similar to Gray, she was undone by a pair of big numbers but otherwise played great tallying five pars. Behind the top duo, the Chiefs’ threesome of Libby Walker, Eck and Ewig were right with each other throughout the round.
Ewig and Eck each shot 49 while Libby Walker finished her day with a 50. The Chiefs JV team also had plenty of success as it finished as the top JV team with a score of 220. Junior Sehroob Benipal and senior Jaydon Hendershott each carded a 49 to lead the Dells JV squad.
With a league title officially checked off its goal list for the year, Wisconsin Dells set its sights on a WIAA Division 2 sectional title berth competing in Wednesday’s Div. 2 Prairie du Chien regional.
The Chiefs, looking for a fourth straight team sectional appearance, didn’t finish in time for this edition of the Dells Events.
