PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells repeats as SWAL/SWC champs

Like Gray, Libby Walker took advantage of the back half, taking off 7 strokes, including a par on the par-4 12th. Ewig thrived on the front with a 48, including pars on the par-4 2nd and 7th holes, but struggled on the back nine, shooting a 56.

Rounding out the Chiefs was junior Lauren Eck, who shot a 110.

Chiefs lock down title at Lancaster

Needing a win to ensure its second straight conference title, Wisconsin Dells did just that by winning the final league mini-meet of the season on Monday at Lancaster Country Club.

Again the Chiefs were pushed by the Flying Arrows, but they were able to come out on top with a 181, 12 strokes in front of the hosts. Gray earned medalist honors for Wisconsin Dells as she shot one of her best nine-hole rounds of the season with a 5-over-par 40.

Gray carded a birdie on the par-4 11th hole and four pars over her first seven holes, only to be undone by a double bogey and triple bogey to close out her round. Right behind Gray was Gracie Walker, who finished second overall with an 8-over-par 43.