PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells returns to winning ways with 396-427 victory over Portage

“I was really jacked. We had talked about getting into the 80s today and she did that,” Neilsen said of Gray.

Close behind Gray was fellow senior Gracie Walker, who carded a second-best 95 to match Portage sophomore Ella Denure. Like Gray, Walker was pretty even throughout the day, shooting a 48 on the front nine before closing with a 47.

Walker opened her day with a triple bogey on the par-5 first hole but rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 second. She tallied two more triple bogeys over her round but was able to settle in and now let the big numbers affect her, a welcome sight for Neilsen.

“It was pretty awesome for Gracie to do that and it was a big boost for her confidence because she went on a tear, then had a blow up hole, and went on a pretty decent tear after that,” he said. “I think for Kayla and Gracie to keep up with the Denure girls was awesome.”

Behind the Chiefs’ top duo, sophomore Libby Walker carded a 101, while junior Lauren Eck finished her day with a 111. Walker was able to shave off three strokes from her front nine 52, including a birdie on the par-3 15th.

While Libby Walker struggled putting, Neilsen knows that can be corrected and has been pleased with the way she’s starting to find her groove.