PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells returns to winning ways with 396-427 victory over Portage

The combination of quick greens and tight pin hole locations can be a golfer’s worst nightmare.
The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team were able to shake enough of those bad premonitions Monday afternoon, picking up a 396-427 non-conference dual meet win over Portage at a difficult Wild Rock Golf Course. Chiefs senior Kayla Gray and Portage senior Sophie Denure shared medalist honors on the day as they were the only two to shoot under 90 with a pair of 18-over-par 89s.
“The win feels nice and that’s really good coming back from getting beat, when you feel like you shouldn’t get beat,” Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen of the team’s first SWAL/SWC Conference mini-meet loss at Prairie du Chien last Friday.
“We lost a little bit at Prairie du Chien because the girls let their emotions get the best of them and we talked before we played about being able to overcome. We’re going to have bad shots so it’s about what we do after that, and it was nice to see all the girls, really, come back and have some decent holes after they had some disastrous ones.”
Gray was even throughout the day, never getting into the black too much, recording just four double bogeys as she opened with a 45 on the front nine. She also tallied three pars, including two on the front nine on the par-3 fourth and ninth holes, entering the clubhouse with a 44.
“I was really jacked. We had talked about getting into the 80s today and she did that,” Neilsen said of Gray.
Close behind Gray was fellow senior Gracie Walker, who carded a second-best 95 to match Portage sophomore Ella Denure. Like Gray, Walker was pretty even throughout the day, shooting a 48 on the front nine before closing with a 47.
Walker opened her day with a triple bogey on the par-5 first hole but rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 second. She tallied two more triple bogeys over her round but was able to settle in and now let the big numbers affect her, a welcome sight for Neilsen.
“It was pretty awesome for Gracie to do that and it was a big boost for her confidence because she went on a tear, then had a blow up hole, and went on a pretty decent tear after that,” he said. “I think for Kayla and Gracie to keep up with the Denure girls was awesome.”
Behind the Chiefs’ top duo, sophomore Libby Walker carded a 101, while junior Lauren Eck finished her day with a 111. Walker was able to shave off three strokes from her front nine 52, including a birdie on the par-3 15th.
While Libby Walker struggled putting, Neilsen knows that can be corrected and has been pleased with the way she’s starting to find her groove.
“I’ve been liking the trend she’s been on, because she played pretty well in Prairie du Chien and followed it up with a pretty good round today,” he said.
Eck struggled in the middle of the back nine tack on five strokes from her 53 on the front; however, she had some good competition golfing alongside sophomore Olga Hernandez and freshman Madchen Ewig. Ewig, as the team’s extra player on the day, shot a 112, while Hernandez carded a 124.
With the sheer length of the Wild Rock course, Neilsen wasn’t surprised by Hernandez’s struggles and was happy she, along with the rest of the trio, kept forging ahead.
“Every time I went back to that group, they were competing; they were really trying hard to score and that’s what we want to be,” he said. “That’s hard sometimes when you’re playing with your teammates, as opposed to opposition, so we’ve been working on that mentality.”
The Chiefs will look to put that to use Wednesday when they travel to Prairie du Chien for the SWAL/SWC Conference meet. Wisconsin Dells won three of the first four mini-meets, with the Lancaster mini-meet set to be made up on Sept. 28.
Neilsen said the Flying Arrows’ host meet will play factor in the league’s final standing, and the team’s goals of a conference title and team sectional appearance are still within reach.
“We’re still trying to make the sectionals as a team and having this decent play, with the girls rebound from some bad holes, is a big confidence booster,” he said. “It’s kind of right where we want to be going into Wednesday, and we want to hopefully win some conference points.”
Dells struck down by Flying Arrows
The Chiefs dropped their first league points of the season last Friday by finishing second behind Lancaster at the completion of the Prairie du Chien mini-meet.
Gray earned medalist honors with a meet-low 7-over-par 43, but it wasn’t enough to pace the Chiefs as their 205 wasn’t enough to top Lancaster (196). Behind Gray, Gracie Walker and Libby Walker played in near lockstep, carding a 47 and a 48.
Eck and Hernandez rounded out the Chiefs’ varsity quintet, shooting a 57 and a 60, respectively.
