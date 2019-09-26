After a dominating regular season in the SWAL/SWC Conference, the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team rolled to a 61-shot victory at conference meet on Wednesday, shooting a 366 to win the conference championship at the Dodge-Point Country Club in Mineral Point.
Out of a field of 25 golfers, only five players broke 100, and four of them were from Wisconsin Dells. Gracie Walker and Maura Alvarez led the way for the Chiefs, finishing tied for second overall by shooting a 20-over-par 90.
Lancaster’s Morgan Cooley won the meet with an 18-over 88.
Walker’s round included a strong finish. After bogeying holes 11, 12 and 13, Walker was just three over par in the final six holes. Her 43 on the back nine was the lowest score of the day on the second nine.
While Walker did most of her damage on the back nine, Alvarez made her move on the opening nine. Her 42 on the front nine tied Cooley for the lowest opening-nine score of the day.
Also breaking 100 on Wednesday were Kayla Gray and Molly McClyman. Gray shot a 21-over 91 to finish fourth overall, while McClyman had a 15-over 95 to finish fifth.
After winning the conference championship in the first season of newly-formed SWAL/SWC Conference, the Chiefs shift their focus towards the WIAA postseason. Wisconsin Dells, which is currently ranked second in Division 2 behind Madison Edgewood in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, will be trying to advance to the state tournament as a team for the first time in program history.
The Chiefs will go head-to-head with top-ranked Edgewood on Wednesday, when they compete in the Edgewood Regional at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. The top four teams and the top four players who are not members of one of the top four teams will advance out of the regional and onto sectionals.
If the Chiefs advance out of regionals, they will play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8. At sectionals, the top two teams, and the top three individuals not on one of the top two teams, advance to the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament, which will be held Oct. 14-15 at University Ridge in Madison.
SWAL/SWC CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Wisconsin Dells 366, Lancaster 427, Southwestern/Cuba City 435, Darlington 452, Prairie du Chien 465.
Medalist: Morgan Cooley, Lancaster, 88.
Wisconsin Dells: Gracie Walker 90, Maura Alvarez 90, Kayla Gray 91, Molly McClyman 95, Riley Lange 100. At Dodge-Point C.C., par 70.
