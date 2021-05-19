PREP GOLF: Portage drops final dual at DeForest

The Portage High School boys golf team wrapped up the regular season with a dual-meet loss at DeForest on Wednesday.

The host Norskies claimed a 204-216 win over the Warriors in a nine-hole Badger North Conference dual at Lake Windsor Golf Club.

"We had been trending in the right direction of late, but today was certainly not our day," Portage head coach Ed Carlson said. "The course was playing tough, but we had too many mental errors and lapses in judgment to compete well today.

"In golf, a lot of times when you are not having your best round, you tend to press a bit. That is the worst thing you can do. Each shot has to be independent of the last shot, and you don't want to get into a situation where you start to try to make up shots. We got off to a rough start, and I think that became our mindset today and we couldn't recover."

DeForest's Ethan Prusakiewicz paced the field by shooting a 46 on the par-36 course. He was backed up by Mason Kuluvar (50), Dean Rupert (54) and Blake Edge (54).

Jeremy Janisch and Braeden Scheibach each carded a 52 to lead a Portage team that also suffered a 206-212 loss to Sauk Prairie on Friday at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.