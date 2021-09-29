Reedsburg golf advances to sectionals along with Baraboo's Lewison, Portage's Denure

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team bought itself at least a few more days of the 2021 season, as did Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison and Portage’s Ella Denure.
Reedsburg used a team score of 341 to take third at Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Portage Country Club. The top four teams advanced to Monday’s sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon. Therefore, Reedsburg will be joined at Foxboro by Middleton (313), Waunakee (316) and Sun Prairie (353) from the Portage regional, as well as Oregon (340), Verona (387), Mount Horeb (391) and Monona Grove (393) from the Madison Memorial regional.
Reedsburg, the Badger West Conference champions, got off to a fast start on Wednesday, as Grace Benish and Ashleigh Johnson each started their rounds by birdieing the par-3 second hole.
Benish also parred the third, fourth and fifth holes to card a front-nine 38. The senior finished with an 80 on the par-70 course, tying Middleton's Amanda Beckman for eighth out of 40 golfers.
Johnson, who won last week's Badger West individual title at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, closed strong. The junior parred the last four holes to finish with an 81 and a 10th-place finish.
Reedsburg junior Lily McPherson added an 87 and a 17th-place finish, while junior Elizabeth Carey (93) took 25th and junior Madison Monte (97) tied for 26th.
With the top four individuals from the Portage regional's non-qualifying teams advancing to sectionals, Lewison and Denure claimed two of the spots. Lewison, a senior, got through with an 84, which tied Madison West’s Brooklyn Fleming for 13th overall. Denure, a junior, shot an 85 to take 15th and earn the final qualifying spot.
DeForest’s Taryn Endres also got through, carding a 77 to lead the individual qualifiers.
Lewison extended her senior season by putting together a consistent round, using six pars and two birdies to shoot a 42 on the front and the back. She closed strong, parring the par-4 15th and the par-3 16th before birdieing the par-4 18th.
Baraboo nearly got two individuals through to sectionals. Senior Sadie Schlender shot an 89, including a back-nine 43, to take 19th and finish as the lowest-scoring individual not to advance.
Baraboo junior Kayla Capener used a 47 on the front and a 44 on the back to card a 91 and take 22nd overall. Senior Meg Turkington (102) and junior Gaby Jurvelin (104) placed 30th and 31st, respectively.
Baraboo shot a 366 to take fifth as a team, followed by Madison West (376), DeForest (401) and Portage (407).
Denure advanced to sectionals on the strength of a front-nine 40 that included parring both par-3s and birdieing the par-4 ninth. She stayed consistent through a round in which she didn't use more than six strokes on any hole.
Portage senior Elizabeth Fick (97) took 26th, freshman Ally Saloun (110) tied for 35th, junior Naomi Saalsaa (115) took 39th and junior Gracie Kohn (123) took 40th.
Waunakee sophomores Izzi Stricker (73) and Jordan Shipshock (74) led the 40-player field. Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen had a hole in one on the par-3 10th en route to shooting a 78, while Sun Prairie’s Lucy Strey also buried her tee shot on the 10th to card a 90.
The sectional qualifiers will tee it up in Oregon on Monday looking to advance to the state meet on Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.