Reedsburg golf advances to sectionals along with Baraboo's Lewison, Portage's Denure

With the top four individuals from the Portage regional's non-qualifying teams advancing to sectionals, Lewison and Denure claimed two of the spots. Lewison, a senior, got through with an 84, which tied Madison West’s Brooklyn Fleming for 13th overall. Denure, a junior, shot an 85 to take 15th and earn the final qualifying spot.

DeForest’s Taryn Endres also got through, carding a 77 to lead the individual qualifiers.

Lewison extended her senior season by putting together a consistent round, using six pars and two birdies to shoot a 42 on the front and the back. She closed strong, parring the par-4 15th and the par-3 16th before birdieing the par-4 18th.

Baraboo nearly got two individuals through to sectionals. Senior Sadie Schlender shot an 89, including a back-nine 43, to take 19th and finish as the lowest-scoring individual not to advance.

Baraboo junior Kayla Capener used a 47 on the front and a 44 on the back to card a 91 and take 22nd overall. Senior Meg Turkington (102) and junior Gaby Jurvelin (104) placed 30th and 31st, respectively.

Baraboo shot a 366 to take fifth as a team, followed by Madison West (376), DeForest (401) and Portage (407).