 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schaefer leads Beaver Dam girls golf at Watertown but Golden Beavers fall by 7 strokes
0 Comments
alert

Schaefer leads Beaver Dam girls golf at Watertown but Golden Beavers fall by 7 strokes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Schaefer

Beaver Dam's Taylor Schaefer putts during her team's dual meet against Portage on Sept. 14, 2020, at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam.

 Dan Larson

Taylor Schaefer carded a 19-over-par 55 on Monday morning at Watertown Country Club to lead the Beaver Dam girls golf team in a Badger East Conference-North Division dual meet, but the Golden Beavers came up a little short, losing 224-231 to the host Goslings. 

Ellen Poels had a 58 for Beaver Dam while Bri DiStefano and Bella Oestreicher had matching 59s. Maddie Kuenzi's 61 was the odd man out. 

Watertown's Savannah Szalanski was the medalist on the day, posting a 50. 

Next up for Beaver Dam is Wednesday morning's dual meet against host Waunakee at The Meadows of SixMile Creek in another Badger North-East Division affair. 

+8 GALLERY: Photos of Beaver Dam youth golfer McKenna Nelson, a 12-year-old rising star
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News