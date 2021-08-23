Schaefer leads Beaver Dam girls golf at Watertown but Golden Beavers fall by 7 strokes

Taylor Schaefer carded a 19-over-par 55 on Monday morning at Watertown Country Club to lead the Beaver Dam girls golf team in a Badger East Conference-North Division dual meet, but the Golden Beavers came up a little short, losing 224-231 to the host Goslings.

Ellen Poels had a 58 for Beaver Dam while Bri DiStefano and Bella Oestreicher had matching 59s. Maddie Kuenzi's 61 was the odd man out.

Watertown's Savannah Szalanski was the medalist on the day, posting a 50.

Next up for Beaver Dam is Wednesday morning's dual meet against host Waunakee at The Meadows of SixMile Creek in another Badger North-East Division affair.

