Seismic improvement sends Beaver Dam's Oestreicher to sectionals

“The courses that we play a lot of times maybe weren’t set up quite as well for her,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “We played a lot of tree-lined courses in conference, at Old Hickory (in Beaver Dam) and then when we played at Portage it was a pretty similar course and then our conference meet down in Evansville pretty much the same.

“It was a good course for us to play at Rolling Meadows up in Fond du Lac because it’s pretty open. There’s about two holes on each nine where you kind of had to play smart, and Bella navigated those well.”

It also helped — maybe most of all — that Oestreicher’s confidence hasn’t wavered despite not necessarily seeing the results she’s wanted until Wednesday.

“Coming into this year I really wanted to improve a lot,” she said. “The past few years of me golfing had been a struggle so I honestly never thought I would get that score, but I knew I had the potential to get it.”

“She’s an athlete,” Chase added of why things are starting to come together for Oestreicher. “It’s one of those things where you just keep on coming, trying to get better every day, and when you start having success you start believing in yourself a little bit.