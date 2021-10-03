Seismic improvement sends Beaver Dam's Oestreicher to sectionals

Until Wednesday, Bella Oestreicher could only imagine what it would feel like to do what she did during the regional tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac.
Which would explain her emotions afterward.
“I was actually kind of shocked,” the junior on the Beaver Dam/Wayland prep girls golf team said of shooting a 25-over-par 97 to qualify for Monday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford. “In the past two years I haven’t been that good, and I shot a really good round so I was surprised but also really happy.”
Saying that she hasn’t been good over the course of her three years in the program isn’t entirely accurate — she has had fleeting success in nine-hole meets, with a low score entering Wednesday of 52 — but it’s fair when compared with what she did Wednesday.
Oestreicher hasn’t competed in many 18-hole tournaments but her career-best entering regionals was a 121, which she carded at Portage Country Club on Sept. 15 at the Portage Invite.
A week later, on Sept. 21 at the Badger East Conference tournament at Evansville Country Club, she had a 123.
So the 97 she carded at regionals almost by definition came out of nowhere.
But there were a couple things working in Oestreicher’s favor.
“The courses that we play a lot of times maybe weren’t set up quite as well for her,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “We played a lot of tree-lined courses in conference, at Old Hickory (in Beaver Dam) and then when we played at Portage it was a pretty similar course and then our conference meet down in Evansville pretty much the same.
“It was a good course for us to play at Rolling Meadows up in Fond du Lac because it’s pretty open. There’s about two holes on each nine where you kind of had to play smart, and Bella navigated those well.”
It also helped — maybe most of all — that Oestreicher’s confidence hasn’t wavered despite not necessarily seeing the results she’s wanted until Wednesday.
“Coming into this year I really wanted to improve a lot,” she said. “The past few years of me golfing had been a struggle so I honestly never thought I would get that score, but I knew I had the potential to get it.”
“She’s an athlete,” Chase added of why things are starting to come together for Oestreicher. “It’s one of those things where you just keep on coming, trying to get better every day, and when you start having success you start believing in yourself a little bit.
“A lot of our kids are still fairly new to golf so it’s about figuring out what clubs they hit better and what kind of shots they can hit in certain situations, and just becoming a little tighter with their short game.”
It worked for Oestreicher at Rolling Meadows. She made the turn at 14-over, with a 50 that was her career low for nine holes.
And it only got better from there.
Oestreicher would make par on the difficult par 4 14th hole and then birdie on the par 3 15th, buoying her to a 47 on the back nine and the 97 for her round — which was good enough by 4 strokes to get her through to sectionals.
The top four teams advance and then the top four individuals who aren’t members of those teams also move on, and Oestreicher nabbed the third of the four individual spots.
Beaver Dam/Wayland took sixth as a team with a 425, also getting good rounds from junior Ellen Poels (104), junior Maddie Kuenzi (109) and senior Bri DiStefano (115).
Oshkosh West’s Abby Curtis grabbed the final individual spot with a 98 and the next best score contending for an individual spot — a 101 — was turned in by Kewaskum/Campbellsport’s Shelby Falk,
“A little bit of everything,” Oestreicher said when asked what part of her game carried her on Wednesday. “My iron shots were probably the best, but I had some really decent tee shots as well. Putting I was pretty good. I only had one or two 7s, so I had pretty low putting — either one or two, never a three-putt.”
Chase agreed, adding that how the junior navigated that daunting stretch midway through the back nine made a big difference.
That’s when he knew making it to sectionals was within sight.
“Fourteen is a tough hole. You can’t hit a driver off the tee — you’ve got to place it right because there’s trees all left, water right, trees right. It’s a tough hole. Her second shot just missed the green to the left, which is a safe place, and then she had a great chip — she thought it was going in for birdie, actually,” he said
“I didn’t see her next par 3 shot, but she said she almost had a hole in one.”
Oestreicher will carry the torch for Beaver Dam on Monday, but her teammates all showed up to practice with her after regionals — even though their seasons are done.
And Chase is hopeful it’s a sign of things to come.
“The last two years we haven’t beaten anybody. There was one team we passed at regionals last year but they had a couple kids who didn’t finish,” he said. “This year we beat three teams in regionals, we beat two teams in conference, so it’s nice to know that we’re heading in the right direction.
“Next year we’ll hopefully keep on moving up.”
