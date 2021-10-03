 Skip to main content
Walker, Wisconsin Dells advance through Prairie du Chien golf regional
PREP GIRLS GOLF | PRAIRIE DU CHIEN REGIONAL

Libby Walker

Wisconsin Dells junior Libby Walker follows a putt during the Portage Invite at Portage Country Club on Sept. 15.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Wisconsin Dells High School girls golf team earned the chance to compete Tuesday at their home WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.

The Chiefs will tee it up at Trappers Turn Golf Club thanks to a second-place finish at the Prairie du Chien regional meet on Sept. 29. Wisconsin Dells shot a 394 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to trail only Arcadia/Independence (394) in the eight-team meet.

With the top four moving on to sectionals, Osseo-Fairchild (411) and La Crosse Aquinas (427) also advanced. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (428), Lancaster (429), Black River Falls (436) and Prairie du Chien (478) rounded out the team scoring.

Wisconsin Dells was led by Libby Walker. The junior shot a 91 on the par-72 course to take second place out of 43 individuals. Walker finished her round with three pars, shooting a 46 on the front nine and a 45 on the back.

Lancaster's Brianna Kirsch shot an 83 to win the title and claim one of the four individual spots at sectionals. The top four individual scores from non-qualifying teams advance, so Kirsch will be joined at Trappers Turn by Prairie du Chien's Allison Kennedy (third, 92), Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Emily Nelson (sixth, 96) and Black River Falls' Natalie Rave (106), who won a playoff against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Bailey Maynard after they tied for 13th.

Wisconsin Dells' lineup was strong throughout. Along with Walker's 91, senior Sehroob Benipal (94) took fifth, sophomore Madchen Ewig (106) tied for 13th, senior Lauren Eck (107) took 18th and junior Olga Hernandez (122) tied for 34th.

The teams and individuals that advance through Tuesday's Wisconsin Dells sectional will advance to the state meet at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, on Oct. 11-12.

