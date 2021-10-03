Walker, Wisconsin Dells advance through Prairie du Chien golf regional

The Wisconsin Dells High School girls golf team earned the chance to compete Tuesday at their home WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.

The Chiefs will tee it up at Trappers Turn Golf Club thanks to a second-place finish at the Prairie du Chien regional meet on Sept. 29. Wisconsin Dells shot a 394 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to trail only Arcadia/Independence (394) in the eight-team meet.

With the top four moving on to sectionals, Osseo-Fairchild (411) and La Crosse Aquinas (427) also advanced. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (428), Lancaster (429), Black River Falls (436) and Prairie du Chien (478) rounded out the team scoring.

Wisconsin Dells was led by Libby Walker. The junior shot a 91 on the par-72 course to take second place out of 43 individuals. Walker finished her round with three pars, shooting a 46 on the front nine and a 45 on the back.

Lancaster's Brianna Kirsch shot an 83 to win the title and claim one of the four individual spots at sectionals. The top four individual scores from non-qualifying teams advance, so Kirsch will be joined at Trappers Turn by Prairie du Chien's Allison Kennedy (third, 92), Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Emily Nelson (sixth, 96) and Black River Falls' Natalie Rave (106), who won a playoff against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Bailey Maynard after they tied for 13th.