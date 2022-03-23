Why Ed Carlson resigned as Portage boys golf coach after 22 years

Ed Carlson's near-quarter-century-long run as head coach of the Portage boys golf team has come to an end, he announced in an email Wednesday.

Carlson has stepped down, turning the reins over to current Portage boys basketball coach Darrin Berger, who is also a special education teacher in the Portage Community School District.

The reason for the decision, Carlson said, is that the job is too time-consuming alongside his full-time responsibilities as Portage High School's activities director. He's in his second year in that role.

"I will definitely miss it, but I sure had a great run with some awesome kids over the past 22 years," he stated in the email. "I am staying on as a volunteer assistant and will help out whenever time permits."

Among other notable accomplishments during his tenure, Carlson helped guide Carl Cerbins to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2005 with a 72-hole score of 3-under-par 141 at University Ridge in Madison.

Carlson, who has a passion for meteorology with a big list of people who subscribe to his free emails predicting weather patterns, particularly during the winter, began as the Warriors boys golf coach in 2001.

He is also the Warriors girls golf coach and did not indicate in the email if he plans to step down from that role as well.

Carlson's assistant all 22 of those years, Rick Maass, has also stepped down and will be replaced by Tom Maier.

Berger and Maier were assistants last season as well.

Portage is scheduled to begin the 2022 campaign on April 5 at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac at the Sauk Prairie Invite.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

