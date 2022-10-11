WIAA state girls golf tournament special for Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson

The two days at the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament meant the world to Mark Johnson.

Johnson, an assistant for the Reedsburg girls golf team and the boys golf coach, walked the course with his daughter, senior Ashleigh Johnson, during the competition.

“It’s great to come here as a coach,” he said. “It’s even better to come here as a dad. To get to walk with your daughter who you’ve been with going through the sport all four years and to get to the pinnacle, it couldn’t have ended any better — being able to get here at state and finish here.”

It made for a special start to the week for Ashleigh Johnson, who will celebrate her 18th birthday Wednesday.

“Last year when I missed (the state tournament by one stroke at sectionals), my birthday would have been one of the days I would have been playing in the state tournament,” she said. “So, it kind of makes my attitude a lot better that I made it. And my birthday isn’t as depressing (as it was last year), because I wasn’t here playing.”

She shot an 80 in Tuesday’s second round at University Ridge Golf Course and finished 28th with a 163 total.

“It felt a lot better than yesterday,” she said.

Johnson, who has verbally committed to UW-Eau Claire for golf, was the first girl from the Reedsburg program to qualify for the state golf tournament, Mark Johnson said.

“She struck the ball really, really well,” Mark Johnson said. “She struggled a little bit with her putting. Overall, she played great today. It’s a big step for Day 2.”

The round had sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s in the morning, but it rained in the afternoon and the temperatures dropped. Ashleigh Johnson said rain fell when she was playing her 15th and 16th holes.

She said she enjoyed having Reedsburg girls coach Jesse Monte and her father with her at the state tournament.

“I liked having both of them there,” she said. “Having my dad there — he just knows my swing so well because he watches me hit every day. So, anytime anything little goes wrong, he can usually correct it, even though it is out on the course and not on the range.”

Portage senior Ella Denure tied for 12th in Division 2.

After shooting an 11-over-par 83 on Monday, Denure had a 92 and finished at 175.

Denure, who had Portage girls golf coach and athletic director Ed Carlson with her during the round, said she was excited to take part in her first state tournament after she and Ashleigh Johnson were among five players who had 83s last year at the Division 1 Oregon sectional and finished one shot behind the final individual state qualifier, Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison.

Prescott senior Ava Salay repeated as Division 2 champion, shooting 74 and finishing with 149.

Prescott defended its Division 2 title, winning a playoff over The Prairie School after the teams tied at 684.

Madison Edgewood, led by senior Sarah Nakada (86-95—181), placed fourth with 761.

In the Division 1 meet, Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker was the individual state champion. She shot a 2-under-par 70 and finished with a two-day total of 143.

That was two shots better than Salem Westosha Central junior Kylie Walker (69-76—175).

“It was my goal since the last state tournament (a year ago),” Stricker said about the title after finishing tied for 14th last year.

In winning her first state title, Stricker became Waunakee’s first individual champion in girls golf, coach Paul Miller confirmed.

“I’m just so happy for Izzi,” Miller said. “She put in the work. She hit the shots. I’m so impressed with how she kept it all together. She said today she was very alert. I think you call that `being in the zone.’ … She is very deserving.

“She is super humble. She works hard, has a great attitude. She doesn’t get down. She doesn’t let a bad hole get to her. She comes back with more ferocity. She doesn’t let things get to her. That can make you a champion and it did today.”

Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson (75-74—149) was third, Brookfield East junior Madison Haugen placed fourth (75-75—150) and Middleton junior Vivian Cressman finished fifth (74-77—151).

Westosha Central defended its Division 1 team title, finishing with a 626 total (307-319).

Middleton was second with 645 (315-330) and Waunakee fifth (334-331—685).

“Obviously, we had hoped that we would finish first,” Middleton coach Becky Halverson said. “But Westosha Central, they are a solid team. They played outstanding today. Our girls hung in there today. … We are definitely happy with bringing home a trophy.”