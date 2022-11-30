5 WiscNews-area high school gymnasts to know this winter

Area individuals helped steal the show at last year's WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics championships.

Reedsburg's Emily Craker claimed gold on the balance beam among two trips to the medal stand, while Waupun's Abby Roecker won a pair of medals in her state debut.

The Beavers made a second consecutive state appearance for the first time in more than a decade and have elevated expectations with a lot of talented athletes returning.

Here are five area gymnasts to watch.

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik

School: Baraboo.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: A first-ever WIAA Division 2 state championships appearance last year has Fernandez-Hydzik eyeing more. The Thunderbirds leader finished 24th in the uneven bars with a score of 8.017. She advanced to state behind a career-best 8.725 at the Elkhorn sectional. A standout in the all-around — she placed eighth at sectionals last season — Fernandez-Hydzik excels on the floor exercise. According to coach Haley Ebben, she “averaged in the high 8s” and scored 9.000 on three other occasions.

Quotable: “Olivia is entering her senior season with great ambition,” Ebben said. “She has been open to trying new skills in order to improve her scores and starting values from last season, and she is committed to making it her best season yet.”

Emily Craker

School: Reedsburg.

Grade: Junior.

Things to know: Craker turned in one of the area’s top individual performances at the Division 2 championships. Making her second straight state appearance, the Beavers junior made a pair of trips to the medal stand, including an individual title on balance beam with a school-record-score of 9.533 to become the school's second state champion (Maura Godsted on vault in 1982). Craker was runner-upon the uneven bars (9.050) and helped Reedsburg to an eighth-place team finish (133.5820) in its second consecutive state appearance.

Quotable: “This year, she is looking to upgrade skills and really start to showcase her skills for potential colleges,” coach Ali Schuenke said. “She has very impressive self motivation! She never is complacent and is always looking to do more or better things.”

Brenna Lutter

School: Reedsburg.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: Lutter was crucial in helping the Beavers reach the WIAA state tournament for the second straight time since 2008. The senior scored a team-best 8.250 on the floor exercise and was second on the uneven bars (8.133). Lutter, who qualified for the 2021 state tournament on floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and all-around, set a state record last season on the floor at 9.350. She’ll be crucial in the Beavers’ pursuit of a third consecutive state trip this winter.

Quotable: “This year she is a senior and it will be about building her confidence back up and having fun!” Schuenke said. “She always has a show-stopping floor performance.”

Sara Nehring

School: Sauk Prairie.

Grade: Junior.

Things to know: Nehring had a record-setting season last year as just a sophomore, a likely sign of bigger things to come in her third season this winter. The junior broke the school record for varsity points in a season with 423.7, and also tied for the school record in the floor routine with a 9.200. Nehring was ninth in the all-around at the WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn sectional with a score of 33.500.

Quotable: “She works incredibly hard and is the loudest cheerleader for the other girls,” coach Justine Anderson said. “She is super bubbly and chatty and we all wish we had as much energy as her. She is pretty consistent in competitions and we can rely on her to get out there and perform.”

Abby Roecker

School: Waupun.

Grade: Sophomore.

Things to know: Roecker burst onto the state scene last season. She was fourth in the all-around competition of the WIAA Division 2 state championships with 36.084 points as the lone freshman to crack the top 10 in both divisions 1 and 2. She also was third on the balance beam (9.467). The former youth wrestling state champion broke four of five school records, including a pair dating two decades, and became the school's first freshman state medalist.

Quotable: "Abby has been starting out this season strong in practice; it's amazing what a year of experience will do for an athlete and their confidence,” coach Emily Engelhardt said. “We're hoping to pick up pretty much where we left off at the end of last season. We've got a few new skill goals, but her focus has also been on the team and our goals there. She's a great teammate and is excited to start competing again in a few weeks. We're going to take it one practice and one meet at a time and enjoy the season."