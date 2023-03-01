The 53rd annual WIAA state gymnastics championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The team championships for Divisions 1 and 2 will kick things off Friday with both competitions beginning at noon. The individual championships in both divisions will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets for each day are $9 plus online fees and are available to be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2?activity=Gymnastics.

General admission parking is available at the Wisconsin Rapids High School off 16th Street South for $5 per vehicle. Spectators should enter the building through the south main entrance at doors JJ.

The meets will be livestreamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. Subscriptions cost $11.99 per month and can be purchased by visiting www.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com.

There are 83 teams represented, including 42 in Division 1 and 41 in Division 2. The top-two teams from each of the five sectionals in each division qualified for Friday’s team championships. The top-five individuals in each event — balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault — as well as the all-around competition from each sectional qualified for Saturday’s individual championships.

History lesson

Franklin/Muskego won its first Division 1 title last year under its current co-op configuration with a score of 147.682 ahead of runner-up Verona/Edgewood (144.399). Hartland Arrowhead (142.500), Homestead (140.768) and Holmen (140.366) rounded out the top five.

In Division 2, Whitefish Bay got its state-record 12th championship with a score of 143.150. The Blue Dukes topped runner-up Mount Horeb (142.951), with Nicolet (138.650), Sparta (138.266) and Elkhorn (136.600) closing out the top five.

The first WIAA state meet was held in 1971, with the competition moving to a two-division format in 1978. In 2020, the WIAA altered cooperative team eligibility with co-op programs being restricted to a maximum of two schools or a combined enrollment less than the enrollment of the largest standalone program in each respective division.

Whitefish Bay's 12 championships do not include a pair of championships as part of a co-op alongside Shorewood. The Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op won eight titles prior to its dissolution, while Waukesha West/North/South is next with seven and both Mount Horeb and River Falls have six.

Whitefish Bay has the most individual event champions in state history with 25, not including 10 more as part of its former co-op. Whitefish Bay’s Addie Gallun and Beth Weber of Whitefish Bay/Shorewood have the most individual championships in meet history with 10 apiece.

What to watch: Division 1

Franklin/Muskego returns for the second straight year to defend its team championship after winning the Mukwonago sectional with a score of 145.000. The Sabers return six competitors that contributed to last year’s team title, led by junior Kaylee Stoeger, who placed fourth on the floor exercise last season.

Along with Stoeger, Kayla Schuerman, Meara Sullivan, Leah Pereira and Ellie Johnson all competed last season, while Johnson finished fifth on the balance beam.

Verona/Edgewood, last year’s team runner-up, also will be in contention for its first team championship. The Wildcats, back at state for the fourth straight season and 11th overall, cruised to first place at last week’s Sun Prairie West/East sectional with a score of 145.800, the best among all team qualifiers.

The foursome of Katie Ryan, Annika Rufenacht, Ella Crowley and Anna Messner return after playing a crucial role in last year’s runner-up finish. Rufenacht and Crowley competed in all four events in the team competition, while Ryan and Messner participated in three disciplines.

Along with the Sabers and Wildcats, Hartford and Arrowhead will be team title contenders after dueling at last week’s Hartford sectional as the Orioles (142.850) edged the Warhawks (142.050). Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central Catholic is the only other team with a score above 140 after the Cardinals won their host sectional last week with a total of 141.450.

Sun Prairie West/East qualified for state for the first time as its newly formed co-op. The United (136.525) finished runner-up behind Verona/Edgewood and boast five returnees from last year’s seventh-place team, led by Sofia Clark, Martha Guelker and Audrey Seefeld.

Division 1 individuals

Three event champions return to try and defend their crowns, led by Rufenacht. The Verona/Edgewood junior won last year’s all-around championship and is poised to compete for a second straight title after winning the all-around with a score of 37.125 at last week’s Sun Prairie sectional.

Homestead’s Maggie Pokorny will push Rufenacht for first in the all-around after finishing runner-up last year. The senior won all four events plus the all-around at last Saturday’s Manitowoc sectional to post a score of 37.300. Stoeger (37.225), Hartford’s Clara Kenney (36.175), Crowley (36.125) and Chippewa Falls/McDonell’s Izzy Keck (36.025) should also be in contention. Messner and Clark also qualified for the second straight year, while Waunakee/DeForest’s Maddie Kremer will make her state debut in the all-around.

Rufenacht also will attempt to defend her vault title with Pokorny, who finished fourth last season, also right in the mix. Rufenacht enters with the best qualifying score of 9.750, just ahead of Pokorny (9.600), while eight others scored better than 9.300 at sectionals, including Clark (9.400) and Crowley (9.350).

Pokorny edged Rufenacht last season to win the uneven bars. The pair are among four top-10 returnees and 10 to score over 9.000 at sectionals, paced by Stoeger’s 9.450.

Kenney returns after winning the balance beam last year. She’s one of three with a score of 9.500 or better heading into this weekend as teammate Mackenzie Gruszynski boasts the top score of 9.550. Verona/Edgewood’s Denise Ta (9.300), Ryan (9.250) and Clark (9.175) lead area hopefuls.

Rufenacht is the top returnee on the floor exercise after finishing runner-up last year and is one of five podium finishers back from a year ago. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine’s Sam Burge, who tied for fifth last year, enters with the top seed after scoring a 9.550 at her host sectional last week. All five area qualifiers scored over 9.000, including Seefeld and Madison East/La Follette’s lone qualifier Amalia Mohamed.

What to watch: Division 2

Reigning runner-up Mount Horeb will look to win its first team title since 2020. The Vikings are one of six teams returning for the second straight year and have the third-best score entering the weekend after winning its host sectional last week with a 139.475.

It’s a largely inexperienced group that’s led Mount Horeb back for a state-record 36th time with just Athena Ouradnik and Marley McIntyre having competed for last year’s runner-up team. Nicolet, last year’s third-place team, enters with the best score after winning the West Best sectional with a score of 143.300.

West Salem co-op (139.750), Elkhorn (139.200) and River Falls (139.000) also will contend for the title.

Reedsburg qualified as a team for the third straight season after winning last week’s Platteville sectional with a score of 136.375. The Beavers, who placed eighth last season, return four competitors from last year’s team, led by Brenna Lutter, Emily Craker, Natalie Brunner and Sarah Schiller.

Division 2 individuals

Reigning all-around champion Cassi Hansen of Nicolet returns to try and reclaim her the top spot. She’s one of three returning event champions after winning the West Bend sectional with a score of 37.150.

Hansen will have some stiff area competition contending for the all-around title, including Waupun's Abby Roecker and Craker. Roecker, who placed fourth in the all-around last year, finished behind Hansen at sectionals with a 36.350, while Craker tied for first at the Platteville sectional with a 36.150. Ouradnik (35.550) also could be a factor, while Sauk Prairie’s McKenna Breunig qualified for the first time in the all-around.

Sparta’s Ella Hemker will attempt to retain her vault title. She won the West Salem sectional with a score of 9.350 but will be pushed Saturday. Seven others scored over 9.300 at sectionals, with Rice Lake’s Avery Ash posting the best score of 9.575. Roecker (9.300) and Mount Horeb’s Annelle Moyer (9.100) and Edie Balster (9.000) also will be in the mix.

Craker will attempt to unseat Elkhorn’s Gabby Dixon in the uneven bars after tying for runner-up last year. The Beavers standout, who won the balance beam last year but failed to qualify in the event, has the second-best qualifying score of 9.375 behind Hansen (9.425). Baraboo’s Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik qualified in the event for a second straight year after placing 24th last season.

Ouradnik is among a deep pool of contenders on the balance beam alongside Roecker, who placed fourth last year. The Vikings sophomore has the second-best qualifying score (9.350) behind Viroqua co-op’s Isabell Korn (9.425), while Roecker scored an 8.925. Other area hopefuls include Mount Horeb’s Annelle Moyer (9.075) and Baraboo’s Jayla Rego (9.000).

Roecker also will be in the mix for gold on floor exercise after placing 10th last year. She scored a 9.225 to finish second at sectionals and is among eight to have scored 9.200 or better. West Salem co-op’s Taliya Michlig and Grantsburg co-op’s Abby Miller have the top qualifying score of 9.525, while Ouradnik (9.075) and Brunner (9.050) are the area’s other top qualifiers.

Sauk Prairie’s Sara Nehring and Claire Hartman both qualified in the event as well for the first time.

