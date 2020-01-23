ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emily Rens, Waupun

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Remember to cherish the friends you meet and the memories you’ll make.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy: I’d go on a shopping spree.

What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, caring, and driven

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? YouTuber David Dobrik.

Post high school plans: Attend a four-year university and get a degree in something in the medical field.

Role models: My parents, and my coaches.

Pregame meal: Jimmy John’s.

Pregame routine: Go to school, go to Jimmy John’s with my teammates, and listen to music on the bus or in the locker room.

