ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emily Rens, Waupun

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, gymnastics and track.
Most Memorable Sports Moment: Qualifying for state my sophomore year in the 100-meter dash.
Nickname: Rensy.
Favorite sport: Track.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athletes: Christian Yelich or Simone Biles.
Favorite movie: “Can’t Buy Me Love.”
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite restaurant: Culver’s.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Definitely dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Berlin.
Favorite gymnastics event: Floor exercise.
Hardest event: Bars.
Easiest event: Vault.
Team goals for the season: Qualify for state, and break the school record for highest score.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Remember to cherish the friends you meet and the memories you’ll make.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy: I’d go on a shopping spree.
What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, caring, and driven
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? YouTuber David Dobrik.
Post high school plans: Attend a four-year university and get a degree in something in the medical field.
Role models: My parents, and my coaches.
Pregame meal: Jimmy John’s.
Pregame routine: Go to school, go to Jimmy John’s with my teammates, and listen to music on the bus or in the locker room.