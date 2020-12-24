ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jadyn McLinn, Waupun

Favorite team to face: Menomonee Falls/Germantown because it is nice to see a former Waupun gymnast and one of my old coaches Jasmyn Bensley who coaches that team.

Hardest event: Bars.

Most fun event: Floor.

Why do you like playing sports? I think sports has always been that positive outlet for me, whenever I go to practice it always has been the place where I can forget what is going on for a while whether it be school or something else going on.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Even when those bad days or even bad weeks come don’t give up because those are the moments you look back on and realize how far you’ve come, because without those bad days, amazing performances and moments wouldn’t be as special.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A new car and a puppy.

What are three words that describe you? Considerate, friendy, determined.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? My grandma; she passed away before I was born.