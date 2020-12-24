ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jadyn McLinn, Waupun

Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/Activities: Cross Country, gymnastics, track and key club.
Most memorable sports moment: Qualifying for regionals at state while I was in club gymnastics.
Game-day superstition: At the last practice before a meet, I need to work on every event, for the meet to be successful.
Nickname: At the gym I am always referred to as Jay.
Favorite sport: Gymnastics.
Favorite sports team: Florida Gators gymnastics.
Favorite athlete(s): Shawn Johnson.
Favorite movie: "Soul Surfer."
Favorite book: "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks.
Favorite food: Mexican.
Favorite restaurant: La Tapitia Mexican Grill.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would definitely be going to the Carribean.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Menomonee Falls/Germantown because it is nice to see a former Waupun gymnast and one of my old coaches Jasmyn Bensley who coaches that team.
Hardest event: Bars.
Most fun event: Floor.
Why do you like playing sports? I think sports has always been that positive outlet for me, whenever I go to practice it always has been the place where I can forget what is going on for a while whether it be school or something else going on.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Even when those bad days or even bad weeks come don’t give up because those are the moments you look back on and realize how far you’ve come, because without those bad days, amazing performances and moments wouldn’t be as special.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A new car and a puppy.
What are three words that describe you? Considerate, friendy, determined.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? My grandma; she passed away before I was born.
Role models: My parents and my coaches.
What songs do you listen to before a game? As a team we bring a speaker on the bus and listen to songs from our childhood like Hannah Montana, Big Time Rush, or One Direction.
Pre-game meal: I always go to Subway.
Game-day routine: I usually get up early and listen to music, and then I always have a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.