ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nicole Roecker, Waupun

Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/Activities: Soccer, gymnastics and volleyball.
Most memorable sports moment: Going to state gymnastics last year and getting to compete as a freshman on varsity.
Game-day superstition: Bringing my stuffed animal frog “Kevin” to every one of my gymnastics meets.
Nickname: Nicolette.
Favorite sport: Soccer.
Favorite sports team: USWNT (United States Women’s National Soccer Team) and Milwaukee Brewers
Favorite athlete(s): Shawn Johnson or Alex Morgan.
Favorite movie: “She’s The Man” or “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.”
Favorite book: “Hush Hush” series.
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes and corn
Favorite restaurant: Texas Road House or Red Robin.
Dream vacation: Bahamas.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to face: Plymouth.
Hardest event: Bars.
Most fun event: Beam.
Why do you like playing sports? I get to do a lot of team bonding and I get to meet a lot of different people; also because I like being active and just having fun and I love entertaining people.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never compare yourself to others, and always have a positive attitude because it makes practice a lot better. Also, I would say always set goals and never forget about them and always try to achieve them when it seems impossible.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Give money to a charity known as Scholarship America then I would get some clothes, shoes and maybe my dream car (four-door white Jeep Wrangler.)
What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and positive.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would have to say Shawn Johnson or Kevin Hart.
Role models: Coaches or my parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Any music that raises my energy.