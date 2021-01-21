ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nicole Roecker, Waupun

Favorite team to face: Plymouth.

Hardest event: Bars.

Most fun event: Beam.

Why do you like playing sports? I get to do a lot of team bonding and I get to meet a lot of different people; also because I like being active and just having fun and I love entertaining people.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never compare yourself to others, and always have a positive attitude because it makes practice a lot better. Also, I would say always set goals and never forget about them and always try to achieve them when it seems impossible.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Give money to a charity known as Scholarship America then I would get some clothes, shoes and maybe my dream car (four-door white Jeep Wrangler.)

What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and positive.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would have to say Shawn Johnson or Kevin Hart.

Role models: Coaches or my parents.