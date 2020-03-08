GYMNASTICS: Doege earns 2 medals to lead Waupun at state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS ― Waupun senior Isabella Doege scored a personal record all-around score with a 35.767 at the Division 2 individual state meet on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, helping her step on the podium with a sixth-place finish.

“The tears started even before she stuck her final dismount,” Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said. “(Assistant coach) Jane (Neevel) and I gave her huge hugs, and as she took off her grips one last time, and as we let the moment sink in, I told her 'it's been a great ride.'”

Doege also medaled on the uneven bars with a fourth-place finish with a score of 8.733.

Engelhardt said it was fitting to see Doege end the day on the uneven bars, because it’s her favorite event.

“To finish her career on her favorite event after a great day was the cherry on top,” Engelhardt said. “One judge told her it was the best routine she had seen her do.”

Doege started the day on the beam and Engelhardt said she had a solid routine, with just one bobble to score a season-high 9.067 for ninth place.