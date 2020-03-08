GYMNASTICS: Doege earns 2 medals to lead Waupun at state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS ― Waupun senior Isabella Doege scored a personal record all-around score with a 35.767 at the Division 2 individual state meet on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, helping her step on the podium with a sixth-place finish.
“The tears started even before she stuck her final dismount,” Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said. “(Assistant coach) Jane (Neevel) and I gave her huge hugs, and as she took off her grips one last time, and as we let the moment sink in, I told her 'it's been a great ride.'”
Doege also medaled on the uneven bars with a fourth-place finish with a score of 8.733.
Engelhardt said it was fitting to see Doege end the day on the uneven bars, because it’s her favorite event.
“To finish her career on her favorite event after a great day was the cherry on top,” Engelhardt said. “One judge told her it was the best routine she had seen her do.”
Doege started the day on the beam and Engelhardt said she had a solid routine, with just one bobble to score a season-high 9.067 for ninth place.
“Going first helped her set the bar for the rest of the day,” Engelhardt said. “Once she nailed beam, we knew the toughest part of the day was behind us, and she could relax a bit more and really focus on details -- sticking landings and really executing all her skills the best she could."
Engelhardt said Doege went to the floor exercise in a good mood, which helped her nail her routine with just one hiccup. She tied for eighth with a score of 9.267.
“She stuck all her tumbling passes, and overall had a great routine, just missing out on the podium,” Engelhardt said of Doege's floor routine. Doege also finished vault with a score of 8.7.
The Warriors were also qualified for Friday's Division 2 team state meet, where they finished eighth out of 10 teams with a score of 128.9830. Mount Horeb won with a score of 143.2160 and Whitefish Bay finished second with 142.6660.
“Well it wasn’t the finish we wanted, but the girls persevered and finished with smiles and then tears as it really sunk in to the seniors that their competitive gymnastics careers were done,” Engelhardt said.
The Warriors finished the balance beam with a score of 30.817, but Engelhardt said the nerves got to Doege (7.983), seniors Emily Rens (6.717) and Grace Lenz (7.517), and freshman Nicole Roecker (6.85).
“We couldn’t get in a groove,” Engelhardt said. “We had to count quite a few falls and missed connections."
Engelhardt said senior Sara Miller was true to form as she struck her beam routine, which boosted the team.
Roecker only competed on the beam and in the uneven bars because of tendinitis in her Achilles' heel. Freshman Maddy Falke took her place on the vault (8.1) and floor exercise (7.45).
Freshman Leah Patrykus (7.45), Rens (7.883), Lenz (8.867) and Doege (9.083) all competed on the floor exercise to compile a team score of 33.283.
“Grace Lenz had a smile on her face even after a shaky start on beam,” Engelhardt said, “and turned it around to have a beautiful floor routine and some of the best vaults we’ve seen her do.”
Lenz finished with an 8.8 on vault to go along with scores from Falke, Miller (7.833), Rens (8.483) and Doege (8.633). Waupun finished with a 34.016.
Engelhardt said the uneven bars wasn’t Waupun’s best event. The Warriors finished with a score of 30.867 with scores from Rens (6.083), Roecker (7.683), Lenz (6.917), Miller (7.617) and Doege (8.65).
“Even though it didn’t end up how we wanted, it was a good lesson yet again that the journey is more important than the destination,” Engelhardt said. “I told one of the girls, 'this one meet doesn’t define your whole career, or take away any of the excitement or accomplishments they achieved this year, or how far they’ve come since they started this sport. Being able to respond with a positive attitude to adversity and persevere is a life skill that will always stay with you.'
“And that’s what I’m most proud of today, we didn’t give up.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.