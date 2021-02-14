GYMNASTICS: Waupun closes out regular season by taking fourth at conference; sectionals up next

Freshman Graycie VandeBerg was ninth in the all-around competition, pacing the Waupun prep gymnastics team to fourth out of six teams Saturday at the Greater Metro Conference meet held at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis.

It was the final meet of the year for both the varsity and JV squads as next week will be the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Platteville, and Warriors’ sophomore Aliayah Bender made the most of it, tying for ninth on the balance beam in JV competition with a personal best score of 6.3.

The varsity team posted a score of 120.425, its second-highest of the season.

VandeBerg’s all-around score was 32.375, paced by a fourth-place finish in the vault (8.575) and a new personal-best score in the uneven bars of 7.8, which was good for 10th.

Sophomore Nicole Roecker was 10th in the all-around with a score of 32.15. She took seventh in the balance beam (8.625) and eight in the bars (8.0).

Meantime in the floor excerise, Maddy Falke turned in a personal record score of 8.25, which was good for eighth. She also was eighth in the vault with a score of 8.05 and her score of 6.05 in the bars was a PR.