GYMNASTICS: Waupun coach Neevel inducted into state coaches association Hall of Fame

Izzy Doege, also a senior on this past year’s team, made it to state as an individual both of the last two seasons in addition to going as a freshman in 2017. She placed in the top six three times: This past season, she placed fourth in the uneven bars and sixth all around; and in 2019, she tied for sixth on the floor exercise.

“I will talk about the girls and their success all day long,” Neevel said. “For me to stand back and see them nail something, that for me is the most fun.”

Seeing her former gymnasts find success in coaching has also been rewarding for Neevel. Bensley, who is still in college as a student at UW-Milwaukee, led the Menomonee Falls/Germantown co-op to fourth place at the D1 state meet at the beginning of March as the team’s head coach.

“She did crazy well for being only a junior in college,” Neevel said. “She was the coach of the year for her conference and her team made it to state and one of her girls was all-around champion. When girls go on to succeed like that, that’s the best.”

And Neevel said she hopes to be able to sit in the stands now and watch Engelhardt carry the torch for a Waupun gymnastics program that has truly arrived on the state scene.