Nine months ago the Waupun prep gymnastics team made the trip up to Wisconsin Rapids and took eighth at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
On Saturday, the Warriors made a shorter trip and picked up right where they left off.
The Warriors took fourth at the West Bend East Invite with a score of 128.35 — close behind champion Manitowoc Lincoln’s pace-setting score of 130.425 — in what was an impressive start to the year, coach Emily Engelhardt said.
“Our goal was to start the year with the same routines we competed at state, and we did,” she said. “We still have a lot of polishing to do, but for the first meet of the year, I was very pleased with how all the girls did.”
They didn’t waste any time getting going. Led by a first-place finish by senior Isabelle Doege (9.075) and a fifth-place showing by senior Grace Lenz (8.65), the Warriors took first in the balance beam with a score of 33.45.
Senior Sara Miller also had no falls in that event and took 11th (8.125) while freshman Nicole Roecker didn’t fall either and took 26th (7.6).
“We’ve been feeling pretty good about beam the last month, and I hope and pray this might be a year where it isn’t our weakness," Engelhardt said.
Waupun was uncharacteristically sloppy in the floor exercise—that’s “usually one of our best events; we had a great warmup but it just wasn’t there for competition,” Engelhardt said.
The Warriors didn’t have any podium finishers in the floor, but Engelhardt isn’t concerned. “I’m not worried at all,” she said. “I know with more cardio and work it will be one of our best events as usual.”
Doege took first in the vault (8.55) and Lenz tied for fourth (8.45) to help Waupun get back in contention, but some “mixed performances” in the uneven bars kept them from climbing any higher than fourth in the final standings.
The leader in the bars for Waupun was Doege, who Engelhardt said “despite many mistakes” was able to finish fourth with a 7.95.
"Overall it was a fantastic first meet, and I'm very pleased,” said Engelhardt, who also praised senior Emily Rens for how much improvement she's made from last year to this year.
“It's always hard to speculate where exactly you think you might end up (in the standings), so this first meet is always a helpful starting point. The first month of practice is crazy, and you never feel quite ready for the first one, but once it's over it’s a big relief and things just start rolling.
"I'm excited for this team and schedule, and our new sectional assignment. I think the girls feel confident too, we just need to stay healthy during a long season, and be smart. We're having fun already, and no matter what happens, we're going to have a great year."
