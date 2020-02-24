GYMNASTICS: Waupun hosts conference meet for first time in years, things go well on, off mat for Warriors (copy)

Led by senior Isabella Doege’s fourth-place finish in the all-around competition, Waupun’s prep gymnastics team took third at Friday’s Greater Metro Conference meet with a score of 133.175 — just a smidge behind runner-up Brookfield Combined (133.375).
Perhaps the most exciting part of the day for Waupun had nothing to do with scores at all, though.
It had to do with where the meet was held.
“Hosting conference this year (for the first time in something like 12 years) was a big undertaking but also great for the girls,” Warriors’ coach Emily Engelhardt said via email on Sunday of the meet being at Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun. “For the seniors, it was the perfect sendoff for their last home meet and for the town of Waupun to see just how amazing our small town program is and stacks up against some tough competition.
“We are so thankful for such a supportive town and school district, and want to give a special shout out to our AD Steve Lenz — he went above and beyond and did so much to help us pull off our first big invite like this.”
Menomonee Falls/Germantown won the meet (142.725), followed by Brookfield Combined, Waupun, West Allis Combined (125.575), fifth-place Sussex Hamilton (121.525) and sixth-place Shorewood (103.475).
Waupun’s JV team of Maddy Falke, Leah Patrykus, Dulice Kind, Jadyn McLinn, Amber Sperger, Maranda Kunz and Aliayah Bender took fourth while putting up a season-high score of 97.5.
Meantime in varsity competition, Doege took second in the floor exercise (9.3), fourth in the uneven bars (8.925), sixth in the balance beam (8.75) and seventh in the vault (8.475) for an all-around score of 35.45, less than two-tenths off her personal record.
Senior Sara Miller set personal records in the balance beam (tied for eighth with an 8.625) and uneven bars (tied for 10th with a 7.95) and also took 11th in the vault (8.125) while senior Grace Lenz had a PR in the vault (tied for fourth with an 8.95) and took sixth in the floor (8.85).
Fellow senior Emily Rens very nearly had a PR in the vault with a fourth-place score of 8.45, and she also tied for 11th in the floor (8.25), tied for 13th in the balance beam (8.025) and took 17th in the uneven bars for a 13th-place all-around score of 31.825.
Freshman Nicole Roecker competed in the all-around for the third time this season after fighting through some nagging injuries earlier in the year and took 15th with a 31.150. Her best event finish was tied for 12th in the vault (8.1).
“(Assistant coach) Jane (Neevel) and I are very proud of all the girls — they’ve been improving each meet, and having Nicole back on floor and vault makes a big difference to our team score,” Engelhardt said. “Emily has been working hard on her tumbling, Sara continues to be consistent in her three events, Grace just doesn’t settle and keeps working, and Izzy is determined.
“It’s obviously more than just that, but they all bring something to the team, and I think our chemistry is awesome. The seniors bring their calm confidence to the freshman, and that experience is invaluable. They all encourage and push each other, lift each other up after a mistake, and celebrate with them when they get a new skill or have a great routine in competition. It’s an awesome feeling as a coach.”
Now, though, Engelhardt said it’s time to turn the focus to sectionals — Waupun will compete in a Division 2 meet on Thursday at Mount Horeb — as the Warriors are eying a second straight trip to the state meet and a fourth trip in the last five years.
“It’s always our goal all season long, and the girls know that,” Engelhardt said of making it to Wisconsin Rapids for state, which will be March 6-7 at Lincoln High School. “We never talk about sending individuals, because we know to go as a team is so much more fun, meaningful and difficult. It’s what pushes us in meets and guides us at practice. We’ve got work to do yet before Thursday, and just like our team T-shirts say this year, we won’t let ‘good enough’ be good enough. Whatever happens, though, we know the girls should hold their heads high for everything they’ve accomplished not only this season but their high school careers.
“To think back about where they started as freshman to where they are now is incredible, but I don’t think they’re ready to be quite done with those careers yet.”