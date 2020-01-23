GYMNASTICS: Waupun notches second-best score of year during triangular at Menomonee Falls

Lenz took fourth in the floor with an 8.9 while Doege took first in the vault (8.8), first in the bars (8.7) and first in the all-around (34.375) against Hamilton and was second in bars and all-around vs. Falls/Germantown.

“(Lenz) had a really good night — her vault is looking better and better; her bars was almost a PR; beam was good despite one fall; (and) her floor is really looking more and more polished and she's been cleaning up her tumbling. She's been scoring in the 9s finally, which she totally deserves. Her 8.9 was good enough for 4th place against MF/G, and 1st versus Hamilton/Sussex."

Added Engelhardt of Doege, “Her vault is looking much better; we're still working on cleaning up a few connections in her bars, but that's looking better every day; beam wasn't her cleanest, but she fought hard to stay on; and she stuck her new front full (skill) in floor so that got her pretty hyped up. We're done adding skills, now we just work on cleaning up landings and consistency."

All in all, it was a good night for the Warriors, who are hopeful they can make it back to state for the second year in a row and fourth time in the last five years.

"I'm very proud of all the girls,” Engelhardt said. “They have a great attitude at competitions and have been working hard in practice. We're continuing to build a culture of greater expectations for this program, and these girls are all in and ready to make that happen."

