GYMNASTICS: Waupun ready to ring out historic season at state meet

All six girls feed off of each other in terms of both supporting one another but also wanting to outdo one another — and that competitive nature is another big reason they’ve soared to all-state as well as school-record heights.

“That is definitely a big factor on our team,” Doege said. “It’s easier for us to push ourselves once we see that everyone else is pushing themselves. You cheering on somebody else makes you want to do as well as they have been doing — being able to watch your teammates strive makes you want to be up there with them, striving with them, so it pushes you even harder.”

Going out on top

Waupun has high hopes that Friday’s state meet, which begins at 1 p.m., will bring yet another school-record score — north of 135, in a perfect scenario.

And the Warriors also have high hopes that even if they can’t raise the bar one last time, they can at least have the best finish out of the four trips to state. They took eighth last year (133.1167), eighth in 2017 (128.3667) and seventh in 2016 (130.1667) — and they certainly have the potential to crack the top five or six this year.

They could start dreaming of such an ending the minute they broke the record for the first time, on Feb. 1 at the Memorial Invite.