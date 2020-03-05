GYMNASTICS: Waupun ready to ring out historic season at state meet

WAUPUN — Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was this year’s Waupun prep gymnastics team.
Yes, Isabella Doege, Emily Rens, Sara Miller and Grace Lenz — the four seniors who make up two-thirds of the Warriors’ varsity roster — all enjoyed varying degrees of success their freshmen, sophomore and junior years. But not like this year.
Not record-setting, raise-the-bar level success.
They got it — new program-best team scores on two separate occasions, most recently at last Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet — like most people get that level of success: With a little elbow grease and a lot of determination.
And not only did it pay dividends with the two different record scores, the mark at sectionals — 134.425, which eclipsed the 134.415 set a month earlier at the Madison Memorial Invite and also beat the previous record of 133.55 set at sectionals in 2016 — was good enough for second place, meaning for the second year in a row the Warriors are headed to Friday’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
The top two teams at sectionals advance, and Waupun moved on with ease over third-place River Valley/Barneveld (129.275). Host Mount Horeb won going away, posting a score of 143.450.
For the Warriors, it’s also the fourth time in the last five years that they’ve made it to the last weekend of the season, including three of the last four years. That means the current seniors were all part of the run to state as freshmen in 2017, a sure sign they had the potential for more.
But this much more?
“If I’m being honest,” Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said, “I think they might have surprised me a little bit.”
“In gymnastics you always tend to think that to hit that big (team) score you need to be doing really big skills. And I don’t want to say that they’ve proven me wrong with their talent level, because that’s not it. But from where they’ve come as freshmen, it’s just been a slow, steady progress. And even though they may not be throwing big flipping vaults and stuff, it’s a score of tenths — and of execution. So we just really worked on that these last few years, and just making everything bigger and tighter and prettier.
“When they were freshmen if you would have told me that when they were seniors that they would break the school record, I don’t know if I would have believed you. So it just goes to show you that it’s not always the big skills.”
Little by little, step by tedious step, they reached the finish line.
“You just keep your head down and you just keep working,” Engelhardt said of the collective mindset that allowed them to break the school record, which dated back to when they were all still in 8th grade, the first year Waupun made it to state. “It’s a sport of tenths, and they just keep getting better year by year and meet by meet and practice by practice.”
‘Perfect balance’
Like any team, the Warriors’ mix of personalities — which also includes those of freshmen Nicole Roecker and Leah Patrykus — is wide-ranging.
Some are goofy. Some are all business. Some can be both.
“Our freshmen,” Lenz said, “are very outgoing and they love to just have fun, where sometimes the seniors are a little more serious. The freshman keep the mood light for us, so we don’t get too hard on ourselves.”
“They’re like chickens with their heads cut off, because they just run around the gym and they’re rambunctious and they’re always flipping around, doing random stuff and making up dances,” added Doege of the freshmen.
“You can always hear one of them somewhere because they’re all very loud.”
For Roecker and Patrykus’ part, they didn’t disagree.
“We’re funny. They can be funny, too — it depends on the day,” Roecker joked.
“We always are whipping out new dance moves and stuff,” added Patrykus.
But for all their silliness, the two freshmen have still made their mark in year one. And to a large extent, they have the seniors to thank for that.
“Being freshman, it was a little hard because we knew we had to keep up,” Patrykus said of the team’s high expectations for the season. “But they were super supportive and helpful.”
“They didn’t try and push us (too fast),” Roecker added. “They were really helpful.”
It’s all added up to just the right recipe.
“Fun and determined — and mature, I guess, talking about the seniors and how much their experience has brought to the team,” Engelhardt said when asked to sum up the team’s collective personality. “But then they’re not afraid to be loose and have fun, too. I feel like they have the perfect balance of being determined and driven but then they’re also not so serious that it causes mental breakdowns.”
Talented from top to bottom
The Warriors are blessed to have a top scorer in Doege, who qualified for the individual state meet in the vault and uneven bars as a freshman; in the balance beam, bars, floor exercise — she took sixth — and all-around as a junior; and now this year again in the beam, bars, floor and all-around. The individual meet will be on Saturday.
She set the school record in the bars (9.2) in 2019 and then this year added her name to the record books in the floor (9.475) — also at the Memorial Invite — which was particularly special for her given who the previous record-holder is.
“The person who inspired me the most in gymnastics, Jasmyn Bensley,” Doege said of the 2016 Waupun graduate, whose score of 9.45 held up for four years.
“She was very upset with me,” Doege joked when asked if she texted Bensley after breaking the record. “She’s always been a sister to me, and she helped me realize how good I could be if I just worked as hard as she did. So I tried as hard as I could to be just like her.”
Doege, though, has a very solid supporting cast around her.
Lenz qualified for state in the vault and floor as a sophomore in 2018 and in the vault last year, and she set new personal records in every event but the beam this year — including in the all-around (33.85). Meantime, Miller is nicknamed the “Beam Queen” because of how good she is in that event, and she set new PRs in the vault and bars this year. And like Lenz, Rens set new PRs in every event but the beam — including in the all-around (32.5 at sectionals).
Roecker competes all-around and, being a freshman, charted the course of her career with baseline scores in all four events this year while Patrykus is competing only in the floor this year and has a high score of 7.45.
And to top things off, the four seniors all earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association: Lenz on the first team in the vault, Doege first team in the floor, Miller honorable mention in the beam and Rens honorable mention in the vault. All-state honors are calculated based on an individual’s average score in that event and each individual is only eligible in one event.
All six girls feed off of each other in terms of both supporting one another but also wanting to outdo one another — and that competitive nature is another big reason they’ve soared to all-state as well as school-record heights.
“That is definitely a big factor on our team,” Doege said. “It’s easier for us to push ourselves once we see that everyone else is pushing themselves. You cheering on somebody else makes you want to do as well as they have been doing — being able to watch your teammates strive makes you want to be up there with them, striving with them, so it pushes you even harder.”
Going out on top
Waupun has high hopes that Friday’s state meet, which begins at 1 p.m., will bring yet another school-record score — north of 135, in a perfect scenario.
And the Warriors also have high hopes that even if they can’t raise the bar one last time, they can at least have the best finish out of the four trips to state. They took eighth last year (133.1167), eighth in 2017 (128.3667) and seventh in 2016 (130.1667) — and they certainly have the potential to crack the top five or six this year.
They could start dreaming of such an ending the minute they broke the record for the first time, on Feb. 1 at the Memorial Invite.
And in fact that was the biggest highlight of the year for Rens.
“Especially since we’ve been so close to it (the last two years),” she said. “Losing two seniors and then still being able to come back with a freshman, Nicole Roecker, going all-around and being able to break the record — setting that score kind of assured our spot that if we could score that (again) we could make it to state.”
Added Lenz, “Knowing that we can do that, now we’re just trying to push and be better. It’s all the little details that we’re trying to perfect to get in the top five at state.”
Still, setting the record a second time on the year, at sectionals, was no sure thing.
The fact that they did has added even more confidence.
“Going into the meet, I could tell everyone was a little bit more nervous than other meets,” Miller said, pointing to the fact that this was Waupun’s first year competing at sectionals in Mount Horeb after previously competing in the sectional meet at Whitefish Bay High School or Waterford High School. “So breaking the school record showed that we could pull through under the pressure and still do our best.”
It also assured one chance to put the leotards on together as team.
“Being able to compete with them one more time will really be the icing on the cake,” Doege said. “My goal the entire season was to break my all-around record, which I did at sectionals, and to make it to state so that I could show everything off one more time.
“The whole season we’ve all worked really hard to perfect our skills, and when we get to state we’ll be able to smile and just have fun with all of it. They have brought me a lot of laughs and it will be nice to have one more ride with them — and also have them there to cheer me on and support me as I finish out my career (on Saturday).”
Engelhardt also will be cheering — emotional as things may get at times.
“Oh man, it’s always so hard,” she said of watching the seniors’ careers come to an end. “I know I’m going to be a ball of tears when they land their bar dismounts (in their last event) on Friday. They’re all so special in their own way.
“I’m going to get all choked up now just thinking of it — it’ll be hard to say goodbye, it always is. But at least we get to finish it at state.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.