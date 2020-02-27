GYMNASTICS: Waupun sets new school record at sectionals, advances to state for 4th time in 5 years

MOUNT HOREB — Of all the ways to start out at Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet, Waupun’s prep gymnastics team picked the best one.
The Warriors picked a pretty darn good way to end the meet, too.
Buoyed by a school-record score in the uneven bars — their first event — and senior Isabella Doege’s third-place finish in the all-around competition, the Warriors went on to set a school-record team score of 134.425, good enough for second place and a berth in next Saturday’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
The top two teams move on, with host Mount Horeb being the other to advance having won with a 143.450.
“The girls were feeling pretty good coming in anyways, but then to start with that was really a good kickoff,” Warriors coach Emily Engelhardt said. “It got them pumped up and excited— and ready for the rest of the night.”
Waupun’s score of 32.25 in the bars broke the previous record of 32.05, set in 2016 in what was the program’s first of now four state trips. The Warriors also qualified last season and in 2017.
“We all worked super hard today and we all knew the expectation that we needed to have in order to make it as a team,” said Doege, who took third in the bars, third in the floor and fourth on beam as well. “This could have been our last meet, and we all knew that.
“We had to go out with a bang.”
Which is exactly what the Warriors did, only in so doing, they extended their season for one more week.
Doege’s third-place all-around score of 35.625 — which qualified her for the individual state meet next Friday, as the top five finishers in each event advanced — was a personal record by one-tenth of a point, eclipsing her previous mark of 35.525 set last year.
Freshman Nicole Roecker also had a PR in the bars with an 8.0, bettering her mark of 7.6 from earlier this year. And senior Emily Rens’ upped her PR in the all-around from 32.375 earlier this year to 32.5 on Thursday.
The second event of the night for Waupun was balance beam, which has been a little shaky at times for the Warriors this season. They didn’t necessarily light the world on fire in that event Thursday — but they got through it without sputtering, which was more important than anything.
“No matter how much you practice and how consistent you’ve been all season (it’s nerve-wracking),” Engelhardt said. “Once we got that one out of the way that was a big relief, because then we knew floor (exercise) and vault are always pretty good for us. After beam I would say we were feeling pretty good.”
And in fact, Doege, Rens and fellow seniors Grace Lenz and Sara Miller made sure nothing came unglued on this night.
“The seniors today — their experience is really what helped,” Engelhardt said, pointing to that group’s composure and performance in competition as the overall highlight of the meet. “They were calm, they were confident, they were ready to go — there wasn’t much for nerves.”
Waupun’s score Thursday was good enough by more than four points to advance ahead of third-place River Valley/Barneveld (129.275), but in so posting the 134.425, the Warriors added just a little extra icing on the cake.
“It’s always sweet to break a school record,” Engelhardt said, “but especially at a meet like this.”
