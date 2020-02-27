GYMNASTICS: Waupun sets new school record at sectionals, advances to state for 4th time in 5 years

“We had to go out with a bang.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Which is exactly what the Warriors did, only in so doing, they extended their season for one more week.

Doege’s third-place all-around score of 35.625 — which qualified her for the individual state meet next Friday, as the top five finishers in each event advanced — was a personal record by one-tenth of a point, eclipsing her previous mark of 35.525 set last year.

Freshman Nicole Roecker also had a PR in the bars with an 8.0, bettering her mark of 7.6 from earlier this year. And senior Emily Rens’ upped her PR in the all-around from 32.375 earlier this year to 32.5 on Thursday.

The second event of the night for Waupun was balance beam, which has been a little shaky at times for the Warriors this season. They didn’t necessarily light the world on fire in that event Thursday — but they got through it without sputtering, which was more important than anything.

“No matter how much you practice and how consistent you’ve been all season (it’s nerve-wracking),” Engelhardt said. “Once we got that one out of the way that was a big relief, because then we knew floor (exercise) and vault are always pretty good for us. After beam I would say we were feeling pretty good.”