GYMNASTICS: Waupun sets school record team score, takes 5th at Madsion Memorial Invite

Next up for Waupun, which is trying to return to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the second year in a row and fourth time in the last five years, is a dual meet against Shorewood at Rock River Intermediate School on Tuesday for Parent Night/Senior Night. The Warriors will also host the Greater Metro Conference tournament on Feb. 21.

"We work so hard on fighting for each tenth (of a point), bringing it back to basics and clean execution, and it's showing how much that philosophy pays off,” Engelhardt said. “Even against these huge, dominating D1 schools, they never let it get to them — they know they've earned the right to be there, and just keep fighting. We could not be more proud of all the girls and their attitudes, determination, selflessness and teamwork today. They are all a pleasure to coach, get along so well and are so much fun to have in the gym. We also have a fantastic support system in our town and from our school district, which is so appreciated.