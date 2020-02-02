GYMNASTICS: Waupun sets school record team score, takes 5th at Madsion Memorial Invite

It’s a number — 133.55 — that has dangled in front of Waupun’s prep gymnastics team for four years, ever since the Warriors achieved it while taking second at sectionals in 2016 for the program’s first-ever state berth.
The Warriors have finally eclipsed it.
Paced by Isabella Doege’s fifth-place effort in the all-around, Waupun set a new school-record score of 134.25 en route to finishing in fifth place among eight teams in the top division at Saturday’s Madison Memorial Invite.
"I told the girls last night at practice, 134.075 was what I thought we'd score today, somewhat joking around — although I knew they were completely capable of that score and much more,” Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said. “And we all had a good laugh today when my ‘prediction’ pretty much came true.”
“Every meet they believe a little bit more, and it was so fun to see their determination and excitement build as we finished each event and tallied our scores. With one event left — vault — we knew we had a good chance, and exactly what total and averages we needed to break the record. Instead of breaking under the pressure, they used it to get fired up. And we nailed those vaults. They wanted it.”
Doege led the charge. The senior was fighting a bad head cold but still managed to have “one of her best days of her career,” Engelhardt said. Doege set the school record in the floor exercise while taking third with a score of 9.475, bettering the previous mark of 9.45 held by Jasmyn Bensley — a good family friend of Doege’s who got her into gymnastics, Engelhardt said.
In the uneven bars, Doege took fourth with a season-high score of 8.9 — she holds the school record in that event at 9.2, which she set a year ago — and her all-around score was 35.225, the second-best of her career and a season high.
"Izz was such a trooper today — a lot of the girls have been fighting the bugs that go around this time of the year, and we were worried how she would hold up,” Engelhardt said. “But she pushed through and had a pretty fantastic day."
Meantime, senior Grace Lenz took eighth in the vault (8.8) and senior Emily Rens had personal records in the vault (8.45), bars (7.375) and all-around (32.375). Senior Sara Miller also had PR in the vault (8.2) and just missed making the podium in the balance beam with a score of 8.5.
Freshman Nicole Roecker made her debut as an all-around competitor and had PRs in the vault (8.35), bars (7.6) and floor exercise (8.425).
"Nicole has come so far in the last three months — it's always fun to see how much progress the girls make when they go from working out two to three days a week in the youth program to five days a week in high school and she's been a wonderful addition to the team this year,” Engelhardt said. “The seniors adore her bubbly outgoing personality — she gets them laughing and fired up every time. She's determined and a hard worker, and has fit in tremendously with the competition.”
Next up for Waupun, which is trying to return to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the second year in a row and fourth time in the last five years, is a dual meet against Shorewood at Rock River Intermediate School on Tuesday for Parent Night/Senior Night. The Warriors will also host the Greater Metro Conference tournament on Feb. 21.
And they’re confident the best is yet to come.
"We work so hard on fighting for each tenth (of a point), bringing it back to basics and clean execution, and it's showing how much that philosophy pays off,” Engelhardt said. “Even against these huge, dominating D1 schools, they never let it get to them — they know they've earned the right to be there, and just keep fighting. We could not be more proud of all the girls and their attitudes, determination, selflessness and teamwork today. They are all a pleasure to coach, get along so well and are so much fun to have in the gym. We also have a fantastic support system in our town and from our school district, which is so appreciated.
“We’re praying the rest of the season goes as well as today did. We aren't taking anything for granted or taking our foot off the gas. We still have work to do.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.