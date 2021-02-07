GYMNASTICS: Waupun takes second during triangular at Marshfield

The Waupun prep gymnastics’ team finished with a team score of 124.25 at the Marshfield Triangular, which was second behind the home team’s 132.375. Rice Lake finished third at 117.

Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said it was the Warriors’ best team score in the young season.

"This year has been a different one, that's for sure,” she said. “I know many others are in the same boat with a shortened season and less competitions. Even through the challenges, there's been so many good moments. With five seniors graduating last year, we're down to four sophomores and two freshmen.

“There's definite challenges to only having such a young team and only six girls, but one of the perks is lots more practice time and turns. They've improved tremendously in the last two months."

The Warriors host Markesan Tuesday, then head to the Greater Metro Conference this weekend.

Leading the Warriors was Nicole Roecker. The sophomore had personal records on vault (8.3, fifth), beam (9.35, first), and all-around (33.7, second). She also took fifth on bars (7.4) and fourth on floor (8.65).