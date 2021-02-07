GYMNASTICS: Waupun takes second during triangular at Marshfield

The Waupun prep gymnastics’ team finished with a team score of 124.25 at the Marshfield Triangular, which was second behind the home team’s 132.375. Rice Lake finished third at 117.
Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said it was the Warriors’ best team score in the young season.
"This year has been a different one, that's for sure,” she said. “I know many others are in the same boat with a shortened season and less competitions. Even through the challenges, there's been so many good moments. With five seniors graduating last year, we're down to four sophomores and two freshmen.
“There's definite challenges to only having such a young team and only six girls, but one of the perks is lots more practice time and turns. They've improved tremendously in the last two months."
The Warriors host Markesan Tuesday, then head to the Greater Metro Conference this weekend.
Leading the Warriors was Nicole Roecker. The sophomore had personal records on vault (8.3, fifth), beam (9.35, first), and all-around (33.7, second). She also took fifth on bars (7.4) and fourth on floor (8.65).
"Nicole had a fantastic day,” Engelhardt said. “She was battling a sore back, but her attitude and confidence were on point today, and it showed. She's been our leader this year, and not just because of her scores. She's always encouraging and pushing her teammates, having fun in the gym to keep things light, and works hard every practice. Her beam today was amazing. There's always things to make bigger and connect better, but she was so clean and solid. She's started throwing her back tuck, and she stuck it today. She deserved that score, and was so close to the school record 9.4."
Taking fifth all-around was Graycie VandeBerg. The freshman scored a personal best 32.9. She also tied for the top spot on vault (8.65) with a person best, was fourth on bars (7.55), was second on beam (8.7, PR), and fifth on floor (8.0).
"Graycie has been a great addition to our team, she's driven and a fierce competitor,” Engelhardt said. “I know she'll accomplish great things in her high school career."
Sophomore Maddy Falke bested her own personal records with a 7.75 on beam (eighth), 7.95 on floor (sixth), and 29.4 all-around (10th). She also tied for sixth on vault with an 8.15.
Sophomore Jadyn McLinn also PR'd on beam with a 7.4, while freshman Kearsten Sytsma PR'd on Vault (7.95), and all-around (27.7).
“Nicole (Crescio, Asst Coach) and I were very happy with the girls and their performances today,” Engelhardt said. “They persevered and didn't let a fall or little misstep throw them off, and that's a huge lesson to learn. They kept it light but still were able to focus, a perfect combo for meet day.”