How maturing as a team helped Reedsburg gymnastics qualify for the WIAA Div. 2 state meet

REEDSBURG — A talented Reedsburg high school gymnastics team snapped a six-year state drought after qualifying for the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state meet with high expectations, but ended up placing seventh with a 133.575 score.

The Beavers brought back everyone from that team and went on to qualify in back-to-back years after it won last weekend’s Div. 2 Dodgeville sectional with 134.625 points, edging out Dodgeville/Mineral Point (134.600) and Viroqua/Cashton/De Soto (133.250).

The reason being is because the Beavers have matured and have bonded well over the last year to be even better than before.

“There’s a lot of personalities, a lot of alpha personalities on the team,” Reedsburg coach Alexandria Schuenke said. “Getting the alphas to become part of a team and not just look individually, we’ve grown a lot this year. Prior, they were looking out more for themselves. We’re really growing as a team and doing things for the team versus for themselves. I think that’s huge in making it to state as well.”

Sophomore Emily Craker, who qualified as an individual for the second time in-a-row, felt the same way as her coach.

“I think it’s been a lot more fun than last year because we’ve done a lot of team activities,” Craker said. “We have team dinners just about every Thursday if we don’t have a meet. We’ve done team bonding, going to open gyms at club gyms. It’s been a fun season doing team bonding and having fun times at the gym.

“Last year felt like it was a little more separated. Some people are a lot more shy and because of the team bonding, I felt like it made us a lot more closer. We were just able to communicate a lot better, which made us more confident as a team put together.”

That will only help the team try to accomplish Schuenke’s goals for them Friday when the Beavers take to the Wisconsin Rapids Fieldhouse. Chief among those goals for the Beavers is to have fun, as well as to stick their beam routines, which would make Schuenke’s day as their coach, and have the team beat the program scoring record of 137.500.

“I think to do that, they need to stick their beam routines,” Schuenke said. “We had 10 falls on beam alone on Saturday. If we can stick our beam routines, that I think in itself we would probably do it. They’ve got to hit floor. We had a really amazing floor. If we can hit beam and floor and do our normal bars and vault, I think we’d get it no problem.”

However, the confidence of the Beavers have been sky high this month after getting both of their anchors back near the end of the regular season. Craker and junior Brenna Lutter were both out since January with ankle injuries.

“Having both of our anchors out was a little rough for us,” Craker said. “We’re getting the confidence that we need at the right time. We pulled through as a team.

“When me and Brenna weren’t competing, we did have lower scores, which is expected seeing as our two anchors were out. We really pulled through at the end of the season as me and Brenna are back on full events.”

Craker led the Beavers during Saturday’s sectional as she finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 35.650. She won the floor exercise (9.375), tied for first on beam (9.100) and finished third on bars (8.575) to qualify as an individual in all three individual events and the all-around competition.

“Making it to state two years in-a-row is amazing and to make it as a team and individually two years in-a-row, this year was very different from last year,” Craker said. “My best event was probably floor. I was really excited for that because I got a new pass on floor, right before conference. It hasn’t been going the best at practice, so I finally I was like, ‘I’ve got to pull it around and go for it and hope I land on my feet.’

“I was last on floor as an individual and for the team. All the teams were done competing and all eyes were on me just for floor and that routine. To finish off and get the highest score of the day was awesome.”

Craker and Lutter will be joined by senior Rachel Richert, sophomores Natalie Brunner and Sarah Schiller, and freshman Mallory Kreger with even higher expectations than last year’s streak snapping appearance.

“I think this year we had high standards,” Craker said. “We felt like we were going in with really high standards. We kept it up for most of the season. Our confidence was really there, pushing each other to get new skills. It felt like the team was more of a team this year than it was last year. We felt like we were a lot more together than individually. We just felt like we were a lot more closer.”

