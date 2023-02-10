REEDSBURG — Something felt off during Friday night’s Badger Conference dual meet between Reedsburg and Mount Horeb for Emily Craker.

The Beavers didn’t have practice the night prior, so she wasn’t in the right headspace entering competition.

It was present in the night’s second event: the uneven bars. The settings weren’t quite right and coach Alexandria Schuenke made the decision to reset them 3 minutes into warmups, but the damage was already done for Craker, who was emotional.

Schuenke pulled Craker aside to give her some words of encouragement. It seemed to work as she finished the night first in all-around with a 34.975, and just edged out Mount Horeb’s Athena Ouradnik’s 34.700.

“Emily is one of my mentally toughest gymnasts,” Schuenke said. “I was a little shocked that it even happened, but I knew she would come out of it because she always shows up to compete even when she’s not feeling her best.”

Schuenke agreed with Craker’s assessment that Friday’s performance wasn’t her strongest this season, but she did what she could due to not having practice on Thursday. Another factor was that Craker felt rushed during warmups of uneven bars, despite still finishing first with a 8.775.

“My body knows what to do and I trust myself, but if I’m not in line, it’s not there,” Craker said. “It wasn’t my best routine for me, but I trust my body when it comes to competition time. For warmups, to be relaxed to compete, I need to do one of each skill good – how I would in competition, knowing I can do it the same way I’ve been doing it.”

Craker started off the night by scoring an 8.950 on vault with her Yurchencko. However, even that skill was tricky for her because she hadn’t filled it since Tuesday since she’d been rotating practicing events during training each day. She thought she’d be able to work it on Thursday.

“I need to trust my body, so I did,” she said.

Craker finished tied for third with her floor exercise with Mount Horeb’s Annelle Moyer at 8.900. The top two were Mount Horeb’s Marley McIntyre and Ouradnik, who tied for first at 9.050.

It was Craker’s first time performing the double-full on the floor routine, so she and her coach were excited about that.

The balance beam was Craker’s worst event of the night, scoring an 8.350 for fifth place. Ouradnik was the top scorer with a 9.100.

“It feels good, but I wish I would’ve had a higher score,” Craker said. “It was tough judging tonight and I felt good about having all-around. To me, it’s more important to have all-around than one event individually because that just shows you’re all-around doing well and performing good.”

Overall, the Vikings, who finished second at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state meet, won Friday’s meet, 137.025-131.825 over the Beavers.

“Mount Horeb has a legacy,” Schuenke said. “They usually finish top two in the state. It was a hard loss because we really have the talent this year, but we didn’t show up tonight.”

Returning from an ankle injury, Brenna Lutter finished third on beam with an 8.575. She finished fifth on bars with 8.225 and seventh on floor with 8.325.

Reedsburg’s Sarah Schiller impressed Schuenke with a third-place finish on bars with 8.500. Reedsburg’s Natalie Brunner also finished fifth on floor with 8.500. Schiller finished fourth all-around with a 32.325 and Brunner was fifth with 31.750.

“I expected them (to place high),” Schuenke said.

Photos: Action from Friday's Badger Conference dual meet between Reedsburg and Mount Horeb