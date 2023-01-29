 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Reedsburg’s Emily Craker in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis

The Thunderbirds senior dives into how he'd alter high school wrestling and what video games have helped shape his future field of study.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Emily Craker of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Craker

Emily Craker, jr., Reedsburg

Sport: Gymnastics.

By the numbers: Her highest scores for the season are 8.85 in vault, 9.225 in bars, 9.35 in beam, 9.15 in floor  and 35.55 in all-around.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning state on beam last year.

Favorite class: Agriculture Biology.

Favorite place to compete: Home meets.

Quotable: Said Reedsburg coach Ali Schuenke, “Her self-motivation and pure determination to excel (helps the Beavers).”

