Meet Reedsburg’s Emily Craker in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Emily Craker of Reedsburg.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Emily Craker, jr., Reedsburg
Sport: Gymnastics.
By the numbers: Her highest scores for the season are 8.85 in vault, 9.225 in bars, 9.35 in beam, 9.15 in floor and 35.55 in all-around.
Favorite athletic memory: Winning state on beam last year.
Favorite class: Agriculture Biology.
Favorite place to compete: Home meets.
Quotable: Said Reedsburg coach Ali Schuenke, “Her self-motivation and pure determination to excel (helps the Beavers).”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
