Meet Reedsburg’s Emily Craker in this week's high school sports spotlight

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Emily Craker of Reedsburg.

Emily Craker, jr., Reedsburg

Sport: Gymnastics.

By the numbers: Her highest scores for the season are 8.85 in vault, 9.225 in bars, 9.35 in beam, 9.15 in floor and 35.55 in all-around.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning state on beam last year.

Favorite class: Agriculture Biology.

Favorite place to compete: Home meets.

Quotable: Said Reedsburg coach Ali Schuenke, “Her self-motivation and pure determination to excel (helps the Beavers).”