Meet Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter in this week's high school sports spotlight

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Brenna Lutter of Reedsburg.

Brenna Lutter, sr., Reedsburg

Sport: Gymnastics.

By the numbers: At the Tomah Invite on Dec. 17, she placed third on beam with 9.125, sixth in the all-around at 34.075. Lutter has also come close to beating the (known) floor record — her best floor score was a 9.35 against Baraboo during her junior year.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning sectionals last year and making it to state as a team two years in a row.

Favorite class: AP Calculus.

Favorite place to compete: At home, even though it’s a pain to set up and tear down the gym.

Quotable: “Brenna has been a consistent gymnast throughout her career in high school gymnastics,” Reedsburg assistant coach and stepmom Brenna Lutter said. “The team can depend on her to perform solid routines, keep level headed, and a positive attitude. Her confidence and showmanship from freshman year to now has been one of the many highlights we have seen in her growth as an athlete.”