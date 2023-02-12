Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Claire Hartman of Sauk Prairie.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Claire Hartman, soph., Sauk Prairie
Sport: Gymnastics
By the numbers: Season PRs: Vault (8.25), bars (8.375), beam (8.45), floor (8.925), all-around (33.85); first-place awards this season: triangular on 12/20 (bars, beam, AA), Baraboo dual on 1/3 (bars), Monona Grove dual on 1/20 (bars, AA).
Favorite athletic memory: Coming into my freshman year and competing for the first time with a high school team. It was very nerve-wracking competing with a team you haven't competed with before, and everyone was so welcoming and supportive including the coaches.
Favorite class: Biology
Favorite place to compete: Elkhorn
Quotable: “Claire continues to show a steady increase in mental and physical strength,” coach Justine Anderson said. “She is a supportive teammate to every one of the girls on the team and is proving to be very consistent in competition. She works hard, handles pressure well and is extremely coachable.”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
