Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Claire Hartman of Sauk Prairie.

Claire Hartman, soph., Sauk Prairie

Sport: Gymnastics

By the numbers: Season PRs: Vault (8.25), bars (8.375), beam (8.45), floor (8.925), all-around (33.85); first-place awards this season: triangular on 12/20 (bars, beam, AA), Baraboo dual on 1/3 (bars), Monona Grove dual on 1/20 (bars, AA).

Favorite athletic memory: Coming into my freshman year and competing for the first time with a high school team. It was very nerve-wracking competing with a team you haven't competed with before, and everyone was so welcoming and supportive including the coaches.

Favorite class: Biology

Favorite place to compete: Elkhorn

Quotable: “Claire continues to show a steady increase in mental and physical strength,” coach Justine Anderson said. “She is a supportive teammate to every one of the girls on the team and is proving to be very consistent in competition. She works hard, handles pressure well and is extremely coachable.”