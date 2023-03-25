Area gymnasts raised the bar this winter for the greater Madison-area.

Podium finishes, including a first-ever individual title, along with repeat team appearances provided plenty of excitement.

Meet the WiscNews All-Area gymnastics team here:

Gymnast of the Year

Abby Roecker, soph., Waupun — After making a splash in her WIAA Division 2 state championships debut last year, Roecker raised the bar this season as she became the Warriors' second individual champion.

Roecker won gold on the balance beam with a score of 9.267, joining Helene Pequin, who won gold on the balance beam in 2000. Along with her individual event win, Roecker finished second in the all-around competition, scoring 36.583 points to finish just behind Nicolet’s Cassi Hansen (37.417).

Roecker finished in the top 10 in all four individual events, including a seventh-place finish in floor exercise (9.300) and eighth on vault (9.317), missing two more spots on the podium by hundredths of a point in each event.

Coach of the Year

Ali Schuenke, Reedsburg — Schuenke has helped turn the Beavers into a WIAA Division 2 state regular as she helped guide Reedsburg back to state as a team for the third straight year, a first in program history.

The Beavers ultimately matched their eighth place finish from 2021, scoring 132.6167 points. Along with the team success, Reedsburg qualified three individuals for state in juniors Emily Craker, Natalie Brunner and Sarah Schiller.

Craker reached the podium twice, placing third on uneven bars (9.217) and sixth on vault (9.350), while both Brunner (floor exercise) and Schiller (uneven bars) made their individual state debuts. The threesome, who are among six set to return next season, helped the Beavers capture their second straight Division 2 Platteville sectional title.

Top-five gymnasts

Natalie Brunner, jr., Reedsburg

Emily Craker, jr., Reedsburg

Sarah Schiller, jr., Reedsburg

McKenna Breunig, soph., Sauk Prairie

Abby Roecker, soph., Waupun

Honorable mention

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, sr., Baraboo

Jayla Rego, jr., Baraboo

Brenna Lutter, sr., Reedsburg

Claire Hartman, soph., Sauk Prairie

Sara Nehring, jr., Sauk Prairie

Photos: Action from the WIAA state individual gymnastics competition