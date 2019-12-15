PREP ATHLETICS: Beaver Dam hockey and wrestling, Waupun gymnastics all do well over weekend

The Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team left the Sheboygan Lakers Ice Center with a 2-0 shutout over Sheboygan on Saturday.
The win gave the Golden Beavers the rights to bring home the SheDam Anchor.
It didn’t take long for the Golden Beavers (4-1) to score as Gavin Hearley found the back of the net just 4 minutes, 5 seconds into the game.
Then Beaver Dam’s Eli Uttech scored at 16:23 into the third period to round out the scoring.
Beaver Dam’s Kirk Davis got the start between the pipes and finished with 34 saves.
GYMNASTICS
The Waupun prep gymnastics team posted a 127.35 overall score, which was good for second place in the yellow division of Saturday’s Coonie Invitational in Oconomowoc.
“I continue to be impressed with this team and their tenacity and solid mindset,” Waupun coach Engelhardt said. “Even though we didn't have Gracie (Lenz), the freshman, Leah Patrykus, Maddy Falke and Nicole Roecker, all stepped up big time today and turned in some great performances, including many personal records.”
Isabella Doege finished with the top all-around (34.725) and vault (8.925) scores. The vault score was a personal record.
Senior Em Rens had a great day with personal records on vault (8.2), bars (7.25), and all-around (31.05).
Engelhardt said the Warriors have steadily improved over last week’s season opener.
“Despite missing senior all-around leader Gracie Lenz due to an injury, the Warriors turned in solid performances again to edge out Oconomowoc (127.25), Watertown (125.05), Sheboygan N/S (118.35) and Shorewood (84.15),” Engelhardt said.
The Warriors were beaten by Glenbard West 2 (IL) who scored 131 points.
“They weren't intimidated by some of the other bigger D1 teams,” Engelhardt said, “and that's what we need to do -- just focus on us and what we do, and make little improvements each meet."
Doege finished second on beam (8.425), second on the floor (9.025 and third on bars (8.35). Her teammate Hannah Scholten had a near personal record when she scored an 8.4 on the beam to take third place.
Now the Warriors have a break until January.
"These first few meets have given us great insight into what we need to work on over Christmas break, but also what we are doing well,” Engelhardt said. “We are off to a great start, and will use what we've learned over the last week to tailor our workout plans this month.
“Looking forward to getting back into competition in January!"
Wrestling
Hartford duals
The Beaver Dam prep wrestling team finished Saturday’s invite going 2-3, beating Hamilton, 51-30, and Kenosha Tremper 48-37.
“Injuries and illness hurt our lineup,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said, “but we wrestled hard today and found some areas where we can improve our technique.”
Golden Beavers Kyler Neuberger (106-pound weight class), Dietrich Jaeckel (145) both went 5-0 on the day while teammate Logan Thomas was 4-1 at 152.
Beaver Dam lost to Wisconsin Lutheran (61-15), Hartford (54-26) and Germantown (53-29).
Neuberger defeated Wisco’s Coen Henn 4-1 and Jaeckel pinned the Owls’ Nathaniel Doan in 2 minutes, 57 seconds. Thomas pinned Wisco’s Benjamin Kaakenson at 2:57 as well.
Neuberger received a forfeit victory against Hartford while Jackel defeated Connor Gishkowsky by technical fall, 18-3. Thomas beat Zander Fluhr 8-2 before teammate Teegen McCormack pinned Hartford’s Connor Cummings in 1:35 at 160 pounds. Jose Rodreiguez pinned Hartford’s Cody Komholz in 1:45.
Neuberger pinned Germantown’s Eddie Tostado in 2:40. Beaver Dam’s Carson Graham pinned Germantown’s Reece Wojahn in 5:38 at 126 pounds. Jaeckel needed just 25 seconds to pin Germantown’s Alex Pluta. Thomas beat Dhruv Savaliya by technical fall, 16-0. Beaver Dam’s Spencer Booth pinned Germantown’s Jared Robertson at 2:39.
Neuberger pinned Kenosha Tremper’s Nathan Johnson at 1:51 while McCormack pinned Colin Nitsch in 50 seconds. Jaeckel pinned Moises Guerrero in 49 seconds. Beaver Dam 182 pounder Andrew Rosado, 195 pounder Jose Rodriguez, 220 pounder Hayden DeZard and heavyweight Jayden Corr all received wins by forfeit.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.