PREP ATHLETICS: Beaver Dam hockey and wrestling, Waupun gymnastics all do well over weekend

Engelhardt said the Warriors have steadily improved over last week’s season opener.

“Despite missing senior all-around leader Gracie Lenz due to an injury, the Warriors turned in solid performances again to edge out Oconomowoc (127.25), Watertown (125.05), Sheboygan N/S (118.35) and Shorewood (84.15),” Engelhardt said.

The Warriors were beaten by Glenbard West 2 (IL) who scored 131 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They weren't intimidated by some of the other bigger D1 teams,” Engelhardt said, “and that's what we need to do -- just focus on us and what we do, and make little improvements each meet."

Doege finished second on beam (8.425), second on the floor (9.025 and third on bars (8.35). Her teammate Hannah Scholten had a near personal record when she scored an 8.4 on the beam to take third place.

Now the Warriors have a break until January.

"These first few meets have given us great insight into what we need to work on over Christmas break, but also what we are doing well,” Engelhardt said. “We are off to a great start, and will use what we've learned over the last week to tailor our workout plans this month.

“Looking forward to getting back into competition in January!"